STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Markets impacted by poor sentiment due to high freight rates, rising Covid-19 cases

Turkish scrap prices fell amid weak downstream demand

United States scrap exports were poor due to high freight costs

Weak demand for imports in Vietnam due to Covid-19

China abstains from purchasing due to large bid-offer spread

Taiwan reports price rebound amid reluctance to offer lower

Indian scrap demand remains tepid on monsoon season

Turkey

Turkish steel mills have been out of the spot market in the week due to falling downstream steel prices, which have continued to weigh on buying sentiment and which have reduced appetite for imports.

News of transactions concluded late the previous week came to light at the start of the week, with overall price levels falling from the last tranche of deals.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey

United States

The recent spike in freight rates have limited exports from both the East Coast and the West Coast.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York

steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles

Vietnam

Import prices for ferrous scrap in Vietnam fell due to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic dampening downstream steel demand.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam.

China

Chinese import steel scrap trade was largely silent amid a large bid-offer gap.

Pricing history

Steel scrap, heavy recycled steel materials, cfr China, $/tonne



Taiwan

Containerized ferrous scrap import prices in Taiwan started to rebound from Thursday amid increasing reluctance by sellers to drop prices further.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan

India

Prices for shredded steel scrap into India continued to trend downward because demand remained tepid during monsoon season.

Pricing history

steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India