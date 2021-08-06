STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Prices slipping across global markets

Turkish mills make fresh bookings at lower prices

US export prices consistent in recent bookings

Vietnam scrap prices down on weak demand

Chinese import prices fall alongside domestic pricing

Taiwanese scrap prices continue downtrend on poor demand

Indian scrap offers withdrawn from market.

Turkey

Mills in Turkey booked at least five deep-sea cargoes this week, with prices dropping through the week despite rising freight rates, due to continued poor demand for finished long steel.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey.

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey.

United States

Prices in the United States export market have remained consistent on the cargoes sold to Turkey this week.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York.

steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York.

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles.

Vietnam

Prices on the Vietnamese scrap market continued to slip during the week due to weak downstream demand for long steel.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam.

China

In China, scrap prices move downward across the week on a drop in domestic scrap pricing linked to enforced production cuts.

Pricing history

steel scrap, heavy recycled steel materials, cfr China

Taiwan

Spot prices in Taiwan continued on a downtrend amid poor demand.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan.

India

Prices for shredded steel scrap into India moved progressively lower through the working week.

Pricing history

steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India.