STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Prices yet to hit bottom in downward drive

Turkey re-enters spot market

Bearish sentiment in US on lower transaction prices

Taiwan market in rapid descent

Covid-19 in Vietnam damps sentiment

India reports lower-priced bookings.

Turkey

Turkish scrap buyers re-entered the spot market from Wednesday onward, booking deep-sea cargoes from the UK and United States. They had abstained from buying in the earlier part of the week due to weak demand for downstream billet and long steel products.

The latest transactions were heard at $425 per tonne cfr for a US-origin cargo comprising shredded and plate & structural scrap. Other transactions were concluded at $416 per tonne cfr Turkey, also for US-origin materials. A UK-origin cargo was sold at $408 per tonne cfr Turkey on Wednesday.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey.

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey.

United States

Sentiment in the US has turned increasingly bearish due to recent sales of European cargoes to Turkey. Talk of significantly lower ferrous scrap prices continued to be heard in the US export market, based on such sales.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York.

steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York.

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles.

Vietnam

Lower prices have resulted from a resurgence in Covid-19 infection rates near the capital Hanoi, and continuing cuts in Japanese export prices due to power outages and maintenance work at Tokyo Steel’s Utsunomiya facility.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam.

Taiwan

Taiwanese buyers have swooped on lower prices from traders, which were slashing their offer prices to offload cargoes quickly.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan.

India

The price of scrap into India went down in the latest trades on the market.

Pricing history

steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India.