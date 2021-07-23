STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Seasonal slowdown sends down prices in major markets [CORRECTED]

Turkish mills restrict deep-sea purchases to put downward pressure on prices

Summer slowdown hits US export market

Covid-19 pandemic shuts down local long steel and scrap markets in Vietnam

Domestic supply tightened by rainy season in the north and high temperatures in the south of China

Lower prices in Turkey and limited demand weaken Taiwanese scrap values

Tepid demand continues to push Indian scrap prices downward.

Turkey

Turkish steel producers managed to secure lower prices from deep-sea suppliers after continuing to keep their deep-sea bookings at a slow pace.

The mills had been keeping purchases as slow as possible due to the weak markets for finished steel products.

The Turkish steel mills booked five deep-sea cargoes last week.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey.

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey.

United States

The decline in prices for deep-sea scrap exports to Turkey was expected to continue, extending throughout the global scrap markets with the start of the traditional summer slowdown period.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York.

steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York.

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles.

Vietnam

The demand for imported scrap in Vietnam was sluggish this week due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused a complete shutdown in the local long steel and scrap markets.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam.

China

Chinese scrap import prices remained stable despite supplies of domestic scrap being tightened by the rainy season in the north and by high temperatures in the south.

Pricing history

steel scrap, heavy recycled steel materials, cfr China

Taiwan

Prices for containerized ferrous scrap in the Taiwan import market went down on softer sentiment among end-users and falling prices in the Turkish import market.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan.

India

Prices for shredded imports into India fell further with demand remaining tepid.

Pricing history

steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India.

(The table accompanying this story has been updated with the correct price for steel scrap, shredded, import, cfr delivered Turkish port, which was $498.50 per tonne on July 16, not $493.50 per tonne as originally shown.)





