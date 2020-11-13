STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Strong finished steel demand, limited supply boost prices

Turkish mills continued to pay more for deep-sea scrap cargoes, because they have secured a lot of rebar sales, while demand for billet in China drove up the prices in Asia. The supply of scrap, however, was tightening and supporting higher prices.

Turkish steel mills book three deep-sea cargoes at escalating prices

US scrap prices rise with a further increase expected

Strong demand for Vietnamese billet in China pushes up scrap prices

Tighter supply together with container freight problems raise Taiwan import scrap prices

India reports higher prices on material shortage.

Turkey

The Turkish steel mills resumed their deep-sea scrap purchases at higher prices this week with support from strong finished sales of long steel.

The country’s steelmakers booked three dee-sea cargoes early in the week, raising the HMS 1&2 (80:20) price to $306.50 per tonne cfr late on Wednesday from $305 per tonne cfr on Tuesday.

But suppliers raised their offers to Turkey to $320 per tonne cfr later in the week, pushing buyers away from the market for the moment.

United States

The US ferrous scrap export market has leapt past the $300-per-tonne threshold price for HMS 1&2 (80:20), with the latest sales to Turkey at $305-306.50 per tonne cfr. Market participants expected further increases in prices with strong rebar export sales out of Turkey.

Vietnam

Scrap import prices into Vietnam increased sharply amid a strong upturn in the Japanese market and firm demand for Vietnamese billet in China this week.

Taiwan

Import prices in Taiwan were boosted by limited offers and freight problems during the week. A shortage of containers, together with a spike in exports from China, has led to container shipping lines increasing the prices for scrap shipments in recent weeks.

India

Prices in India moved higher due to the material shortage before the market fell quiet ahead of the Diwali religious celebrations.

