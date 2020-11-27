STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Supply tightness continues to drive up prices

Strong demand in Turkey to feed domestic, export markets

Limited transactions in US because of Thanksgiving holiday

Strong demand in Vietnam on supply shortage

Container shortages in Taiwan support import prices

Indian prices move upward once more.

Turkey

Turkish steel mills were actively procuring import cargoes this week on steady demand for finished steel products in their domestic and export markets.

Steelmakers purchased 10 cargoes from the Baltic Sea and Europe. Sources said that there were limited numbers of transactions for United States-origin scrap due to a lack of supply in that country.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey.

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey.

United States

Export markets on both coasts of the US were largely muted in the lead-up to the major Thanksgiving holiday in the country on November 26.

Pricing history

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York.

steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York.

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles.

Vietnam

Import demand remained strong on supply tightness for Japanese and American scrap, with buyers looking for Russian A3-grade cargoes to augment inventory levels.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam.

Taiwan

Taiwanese steel mills were faced with a limited supply of containerized cargoes due to a shortage of containers and freight space.

Pricing history

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan.

India

Prices in India and Pakistan moved up due to continuing logistics issues and a rising international market.

Pricing history

steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India.