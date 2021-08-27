STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Turkish mills stay out of market, Asia prices edge downward

Turkey books just one deep sea cargo during week

US prepares for fall in domestic prices

Vietnamese import prices constrained by rise in Covid-19 cases

Chinese scrap buyers hold back from imports

Taiwanese sentiment worsened by cut in Japan local price

Indian import scrap demand still muzzled by monsoon season.

Turkey

The bellwether Turkish import scrap market had a quiet week, booking a single cargo over the past seven days, sources told Fastmarkets.

Mills in the country kept their deep-sea purchases slow over the week because they found it difficult to make finished steel sales. Steelmakers dropped export rebar offers to $670-675 per tonne fob on an actual-weight basis this week, compared with $680-695 per tonne fob last week, sources said.

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), Northern Europe origin, cfr Turkey.

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), US origin, cfr Turkey.

United States

Exporters in the United States opted to reduce their dock sales prices in the week to Wednesday amid a weaker Turkish market and expectations of a decline in September’s domestic trade. On the West Coast, offer prices for scrap to Asia were supported by very high freight costs.

steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York.

steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York.

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles.

Vietnam

Ferrous scrap trading in Vietnam remained thin during the week, with the worsening Covid-19 pandemic reducing demand in the country, sources said.

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam.

China

Chinese steel scrap importers continued to avoid importing steel scrap this week despite a drop in offer prices heard from South Korea, sources said.

steel scrap, heavy recycled steel materials, cfr China

Taiwan

Spot prices for steel scrap imported in containers into Taiwan stayed flat over the past week amid a negative outlook from the buy side.

steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US material import, cfr main port Taiwan.

India

Prices for shredded steel scrap imported into Pakistan and India fell over the past week with the monsoon season continuing to depress demand in India.

steel scrap, shredded, index, import, cfr Nhava Sheva, India.