Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Steelmakers call for common standard to meet emissions goals

To achieve a decarbonized steel industry by 2050 and meet consumer demand for “green” steel products, an international group of steelmakers has urged the United States and EU to adopt a global emission standard to support the transition to low-emission steel

November 21, 2022
By Mark Burgess
SteelSteel raw materialsScrap and secondaryDecarbonization

An international group of steelmakers, including the Steel Manufacturers Association, Nucor, CELSA Group, Steel Dynamics Inc (SDI), Commercial Metals Company and the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, announced the formation of the Global Steel Climate Council (GSCC) on Thursday November 17.

The new coalition “supports a global standard that accelerates the transition to low-emission steel and recognizes the potential of the recycled, circular steel model to reduce carbon emissions.”

While the US and EU are negotiating a new emissions standard for steel production, the GSCC has argued that the focus should be on the amount of emissions generated, and not on how the steel is produced.

The primary focus of the GSCC is to establish a standard focusing on the following guiding principles:

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the global steel industry
  • Establishing a standard that is technology- and production method-agnostic
  • Establishing a standard that has a system boundary that includes Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions
  • Establishing a standard that aligns with a science-based path toward limiting global temperature increase from pre-industrial levels to 1.5ºC (2.7ºF) by the year 2050
  • Providing relevant information on sustainable steelmaking to appropriate decisionmakers.

“This new standard will accelerate the actual reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and provide key decision-makers with accurate data to make informed decisions,” Mark Millett, SDI chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

We have the technology to reduce carbon emissions in steel production by 70% today

“We have the technology to reduce carbon emissions in steel production by 70% today,” Leon Topalian, Nucor president and CEO, said in the statement. “The global industry needs to build on the innovation that has already led to cleaner steel production in the United States because the green and digital economies around the world are going to be built with steel, and the steel they are built with matters.”

The GSCC also indicated that a “sliding scale” system would fail to create a level playing field, “penalizing [electric-arc furnace] producers and permitting higher-emission steel to be erroneously labeled as ‘green.’”

According to the GSCC: “Under a sliding scale, two steel products could be classified as equally ‘green,’ even though one was produced by creating multiple times more carbon emissions than the other,” the GSCC said.

One step at a time

Speaking at ResponsibleSteel’s Forum III conference in Memphis, Tennessee, in late October, US Steel CEO Dave Burritt also highlighted the challenges of finding a clear path to decarbonization and making sure the entire world is on the same path.

“We have a need for speed in standardization, collaboration and decarbonization,” Burritt said. “We do need to bring China along and make sure India is brought along... But first we have to do our jobs and make sure we’re pulling our weight and working together, particularly here in the United States.”

In late June, ResponsibleSteel — a third-party global provider of sustainability standards and certifications — announced it was working on a steel certificate that they hope will mark the next step in a standardized benchmark for sustainable steelmaking.

Steelmakers including voestalpine, ArcelorMittal and US Steel have received site certifications from ResponsibleSteel in the past year.

“We’ve got significant cost challenges and significant capital intensity challenges... Luckily, we’ve got some brilliant people working on how we can make these things more cost-effective and doable,” Burritt said. “We can’t stand still. This is the moment for steel to step up, lock arms and help save the planet.”

What to read next
Hot steel pouring, steelmaking, steel production
Steel decarbonization efforts need more alignment, experts say
Aligning various methodologies of calculating and reporting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the steelmaking process has become a challenge in the push towards decarbonization of the industry, but there’s demand for aligning it
November 21, 2022
 · 
Alesha Alkaff
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to adjust Cincinnati turnings price
Fastmarkets will realign its consumer buying price for ferrous scrap machine shop turnings in Cincinnati, effective from the December 2022 monthly settlement.
November 21, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to adjust Chicago turnings price
Fastmarkets will realign its consumer buying price for ferrous scrap machine shop turnings in Chicago, effective from the December 2022 monthly settlement.
November 21, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
Steel plant
Inside Vale’s green briquette megahubs and how they will work
Major Brazilian iron ore miner Vale’s plan for green briquette megahubs in the Middle East has sparked much curiosity and interest about how they will work, especially with miners looking to take a share of the decarbonization “pie” by ramping up their offerings of direct-charge materials in their attempts to eliminate sintering
November 18, 2022
 · 
Paul Lim
Hot metal blanks coming out of furnace
China issues plan for non-ferrous metals industry to comply with peak carbon emissions goals
China laid out a plan on Thursday, November 10 to decarbonize the non-ferrous metals industry, reiterating the energy-intensive sector’s need to not exceed peak carbon emissions by 2030 in response to the country’s climate goals
November 18, 2022
 · 
Yiwen Ju
Large rolls of sheet aluminium stored on factory floor
Alcoa lobbying US, LME to sanction Russian aluminium
Alcoa has been lobbying the US government to sanction Russian aluminium, the major global and leading US aluminium producer said at a conference in New York on Wednesday November 16
November 18, 2022
 · 
Orla O’Sullivan
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed