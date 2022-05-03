Green steel spotlight

Steelmakers worldwide are in a race to meet decarbonization targets under growing scrutiny on the steel industry’s role in climate change. At the World Economic Forum this year, more than 50 corporations pledged to purchase “green” steel, low-carbon steel and other commodities made from processes that emit little to no carbon by 2030.

The steel industry in the United States is viewed as further ahead on the sustainability curve than some other regions, thanks to more than 70% of its steel capacity coming from electric-arc furnaces. However, domestic steelmakers continue to push for more efficiencies that save money and the planet. These low-carbon steelmaking efficiencies include more stable raw material supply chains, improved sources of power generation and upgraded production technologies.

