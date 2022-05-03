Methodology Contact us Login

Green steel spotlight

Follow the low-carbon steel discussion and keep up-to-date with the developments influencing the decarbonization of the steel industry

Steelmakers worldwide are in a race to meet decarbonization targets under growing scrutiny on the steel industry’s role in climate change. At the World Economic Forum this year, more than 50 corporations pledged to purchase “green” steel, low-carbon steel and other commodities made from processes that emit little to no carbon by 2030.

The steel industry in the United States is viewed as further ahead on the sustainability curve than some other regions, thanks to more than 70% of its steel capacity coming from electric-arc furnaces. However, domestic steelmakers continue to push for more efficiencies that save money and the planet. These low-carbon steelmaking efficiencies include more stable raw material supply chains, improved sources of power generation and upgraded production technologies.

As the momentum for green steel increases, stay connected with the Fastmarkets discussion. Our team of senior analysts and price reporters analyze the shifting trends and outlook vital to the low-carbon steel market.

Where will the US steel market get its prime scrap?
Broken trade flows, inflated steel prices and the pull of decarbonization targets are changing the way US steelmakers think, plan and run their day-to-day operations. Is the US steel scrap industry coming to an end of globalization and entering a new era of domestic sovereignty?
May 3, 2022
 · 
Grace Asenov
What is green steel?
November 29, 2021
 · 
Abby Verret
Energy key to green steel targets: steel leaders
May 26, 2022
 · 
Abby Verret
Nucor investing in sustainable energy to reduce emissions
May 26, 2022
 · 
Robert England
Prime scrap deficit forces US steel mills to change tack
May 24, 2022
 · 
Lisa Gordon

Meet the team
Grace Asenov
North American steel editor
Lisa Gordon
Senior price reporter
Abby Verret
Price reporter
Mark Burgess
Price reporter
Robert England
Pricing Reporter
Rijuta Dey Bera
Price reporter
Alesha Alkaff
Price reporter
