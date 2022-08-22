Supply-demand dynamics and key trends in the lithium market with Corinne Blanchard, Deutsche Bank

In this video interview with Corinne Blanchard, an equity research analyst at Deutsche Bank, we asked her about the suppy-demand dynamics in the lithium market, as well as the key trends that market participants should be aware of.

Supply-demand dynamics in the lithium market

On supply and demand, we see a very tight market condition right now where we see a very strong, fast-paced environment for demand. This is driven by electric vehicle (EV) demand in China, while on the other side you have supply that is growing.

The supply-side is also facing challenges and not growing at the same pace versus demand, which definitely has created some imbalance in the market that will continue over the year.

Three key topics driving the lithium industry

Pricing: Spot versus contract pricing Localization of supply: Supply in North and South America, as well as the development of lithium in Africa or in China Geopolitics in the lithium market: The potential risk for nationalization of some of the assets in South America as well as the increase in environmental, social and governance (ESG) scrutiny and the potential impact on royalty rates

