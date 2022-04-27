Contact Us Login

Lithium

How the lithium market is helping shape a greener future

The next few years are critical for the success of the lithium market to support increasing and sustained demand from the global energy transition. The electric vehicle (EV) market is the primary driver of lithium demand, and this rapidly growing demand will test the market’s ability to expand supply.

Current and future market participants need a clear and robust understanding of the factors at play to enable decision-making guided by their strategies and the evolution of the market.

Our team of experts are embedded in this market. Keep up to date with our news, prices, trends and analysis.

What’s happening in the lithium market?

Get the latest news and analysis on the lithium market from our team of reporters, analysts and researchers.

Europe from space at night
Energy transition at risk due to minerals supply constraints, lack of recycling, Eurometaux report says
Critical shortfalls loom without new primary metals supply and better recycling in the system soon, endangering Europe’s goal of a more autonomous clean energy system, according to a new study commissioned by Eurometaux, the region’s association of metal producers
April 27, 2022
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Financial stock market graph
Opportunity knocks for traders with the surge in lithium prices
Growing demand and a surge in prices are making the lithium market environment increasingly attractive for commodity traders
April 26, 2022
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
Stock market chart on a glowing particle world map with connection network
China’s Covid-19 logistics hurdles inhibiting minor metals trade flows
Covid-19 lockdown measures in about a dozen Chinese cities have led to slowdowns in many factories and created logistics hurdles that are disrupting trade flows, including for metals such as lithium, cobalt, silicon and magnesium
April 22, 2022
 · 
Siyi Liu
How can we help?
Price data
Price data
Our global team of over 160 price reporters provide over 1000 proprietary steel and raw material prices, which we use to benchmark physical and financial contracts.
November 12, 2021
Products
News and market analysis
Delivered to you from reporters embedded in the steel and steelmaking raw material markets all over the world.
November 18, 2021
Products
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand supply and demand dynamics, price changes and what the future might look like for steel and steelmaking raw material markets.
November 22, 2021

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
