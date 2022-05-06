Suspended pricing for Pittsburgh turnings
Fastmarkets has temporarily suspended pricing for ferrous scrap turnings in the Pittsburgh market effective Friday May 6 due to the absence of local buyers.
Once significant local sales restart, Fastmarkets will resume the price and issue a notice announcing that it is being assessed again.
The specifications for the affected price are as follows:
MB-STE-0309 Steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price, delivered mill Pittsburgh
Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.
Location: Delivered mill, Pittsburgh
Unit: USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 219
Fastmarkets’ Price Tracker and database have been updated to reflect this change.
For more information or to provide feedback on this notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for the price, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry, re: Pittsburgh turnings.
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.