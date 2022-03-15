Suspended pricing for Ukraine/Russia pig iron

Once significant sales restart, Fastmarkets will resume the price and issue a notice announcing that it is being assessed again.

The specification of the affected price is as follows:

MB-IRO-0079

Assessment: Pig iron basic grade, Ukraine/Russia, fob New Orleans

Quality: Russian/Ukrainian Pig Iron is cold iron cast into ingots, originating in Russia or Ukraine and sold as ferrous feedstock, featuring 3.5-4.5 percent carbon, less than 1.5 percent silicon, 0.5-1.0 percent manganese, less than 0.05 percent sulfur and less than 0.12 percent phosphorus.

Quantity: 1,000-70,000 tonnes

Location: fob on barge New Orleans

Unit: USD/tonne

Publication: Weekly. Monday, by 4pm US East Coast time

Fastmarkets’ Price Tracker and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for the price, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry, Re: Pig Iron.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

