The Metal Bulletin news team preview base metals in 2017

Below are a number of recently published pieces by Metal Bulletin looking forward to the major issues and industry trends that face the base metals industry in 2017. Their regular news and opinions pieces are usually published on the FastMarkets Professional platform as part of our base metals news service. The below news stories are all available on the FastMarkets.com website.

To see our complete news coverage, please click her to take a free trial of FastMarkets Professional. 2017 Metals Preview

Will zinc win popularity contest again or lose to nickel next year?

by Perrine Faye

LME to benefit from volatility surge in ‘structural shift’

By Kathleen Retourne

Japanese aluminium buyers will increase spot exposure in supply contracts

By Ian Walker

Physical trading platforms a new pricing battlefield in China

by Kiki Kang

Copper market preference wavers between benchmark and spot

by Kiki Kang

LME copper longs may tire in Q1; shorting seen as risky

By Kathleen Retourne

Can commodities benefit from China’s real estate curbs?

By Andrea Hotter

Indonesia, Philippines supply issues take centre stage in nickel

by Vivian Teo

Ali premiums could spike again on dwindling availability in Europe

By Jethro Wookey

Zhuzhou makes good on production cuts as Chinese zinc smelters feel the pinch

By Archie Hunter

About the FastMarkets metals news service The FastMarkets platform delivers base metals news and market reports from Metal Bulletin and American Metal Market journalists based across the world.

All of the metals market and industry news we provide is delivered on our powerful FastMarkets Professional platform, alongside live market data, research and our physicals premium indications.

Take a free trial

If you have any further questions about our services, please email sales@fastmarkets.com or call your regional offices below:

EMEA: +44 (0)845 241 9949

Americas: +1 312-929-4200

Asia: +65 6242 7089