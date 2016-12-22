The Metal Bulletin news team preview base metals in 2017
Metal Bulletin’s price reporters look forward to the major issues and industry trends that face the base metals industry in 2017.
Below are a number of recently published pieces by Metal Bulletin looking forward to the major issues and industry trends that face the base metals industry in 2017. Their regular news and opinions pieces are usually published on the FastMarkets Professional platform as part of our base metals news service. The below news stories are all available on the FastMarkets.com website.
To see our complete news coverage, please click her to take a free trial of FastMarkets Professional. 2017 Metals Preview
Will zinc win popularity contest again or lose to nickel next year?
by Perrine Faye
LME to benefit from volatility surge in ‘structural shift’
By Kathleen Retourne
Japanese aluminium buyers will increase spot exposure in supply contracts
By Ian Walker
Physical trading platforms a new pricing battlefield in China
by Kiki Kang
Copper market preference wavers between benchmark and spot
by Kiki Kang
LME copper longs may tire in Q1; shorting seen as risky
By Kathleen Retourne
Can commodities benefit from China’s real estate curbs?
By Andrea Hotter
Indonesia, Philippines supply issues take centre stage in nickel
by Vivian Teo
Ali premiums could spike again on dwindling availability in Europe
By Jethro Wookey
Zhuzhou makes good on production cuts as Chinese zinc smelters feel the pinch
By Archie Hunter
About the FastMarkets metals news service The FastMarkets platform delivers base metals news and market reports from Metal Bulletin and American Metal Market journalists based across the world.
All of the metals market and industry news we provide is delivered on our powerful FastMarkets Professional platform, alongside live market data, research and our physicals premium indications.
If you have any further questions about our services, please email sales@fastmarkets.com or call your regional offices below:
EMEA: +44 (0)845 241 9949
Americas: +1 312-929-4200
Asia: +65 6242 7089