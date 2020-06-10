Trade log: Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb

Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.

Fastmarkets assessed cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam at $14.60-15 on Tuesday June 9, 2020.

Prices indicated at $14.60-14.80

Prices indicated at $14.60-15

Offer at $14.50 for small tonnage

Bid at $14.65 for standard tonnage

Offer at $15.25

Offer at $15

Offer at $14.30 for standard tonnage (discarded - off-grade)

Offer at $14 for large tonnage (discarded - relating to business last week)

Deal heard at $13 for large tonnage (discarded - relating to business last week)

Any data submitted under a Data Submitter Agreement (DSA) will not be published.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

Fastmarkets uses its expert judgment to exclude outlying or unrepresentative numbers, and discount or discard prices that it believes may otherwise be questionable and/or unreliable.