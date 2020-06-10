Trade log: Cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb

Fastmarkets publishes trades logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.

Fastmarkets assessed cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam at $14.60-15 per lb on Tuesday June 9, 2020.

Bid at $14.65 for standard tonnage

Offer at about $ 14.25 for small tonnage (discarded - material outside our specification)

Offer at $14.50 for small tonnage

Offer at $14.60 for small tonnage

Offer at $14.60-14.95 for small tonnage

Offer at $15.25

Prices indicated at $14.60-14.80

Prices indicated at $14.60-15

Prices indicated at $14.75

