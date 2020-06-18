Trade log: Lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea

Fastmarkets publishes trades logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.

Fastmarkets assessed lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea at $6.50-8.50 per kg on Thursday June 18, 2020.

Offer at $7.50-8.00

Prices indicated at $6.50

Prices indicated at $6.50-8.50

Prices indicated at $6.50

Prices indicated at $6.30-8.30

Offer at $7.00

Prices indicated at $6.50-8.50

Prices indicated at $6.50-8.50

Prices indicated at $7.50-8.00

Prices indicated at $6.25

