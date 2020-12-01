Trade log: US HRC – Nov 23-25, 2020

Fastmarkets’ daily steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US was calculated in a range of $38.80-$39.08 per hundredweight ($776-781.60 per short ton) for the three-day holiday week from Monday November 23 through Wednesday November 25. The weekly average was $38.96 per cwt, up by 6.2% from an average of $36.69 per cwt the previous week.



The index was based on the following inputs:



Offer at $41 per cwt

Deal at $38 for medium tons

Assessment at $38

Deal heard at $39.50

Assessment at $40

Assessment at $39

Assessment at $38.75

Offer at $41

Assessment at $37.25

Deal at $37 for small tons

Assessment at $39

Assessment at $40

Assessment at $41

Offer at $40

Fastmarkets specifies volumes under one of the following four categories: Small: 50-499 tons

Medium: 500-1,999 tons

Large: 2,000-9,999 tons

Extra-large: 10,000 tons or more

