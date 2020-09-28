Trade log: US HRC - September 21-25, 2020

This is the first trade log published for Fastmarkets’ daily steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, following a subscriber notice last week detailing the launch plans for Monday September 28.

Fastmarkets specifies volumes under one of the following four categories:



Small: 50-499 tons

Medium: 500-1,999 tons

Large: 2,000-9,999 tons

Extra-large: 10,000 tons or more

Any data submitted under a Data Submitter Agreement (DSA) will not be published. Fastmarkets uses its expert judgment to exclude outlying or unrepresentative numbers, and discount or discard prices that it believes might otherwise be questionable and/or unreliable. Discarded inputs are not included in this trade log, but when inputs are discarded it is noted in the daily market report.

Fastmarkets’ daily steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US was calculated in a range of $29.78-30.08 per hundredweight during the week ended September 25. The weekly average stood at $29.90 per cwt, up by 6.6% from $28.06 per cwt a week earlier. The index was based on the following inputs:



Offer at $30 per cwt

Deal at $30 for small tonnage

Offer at $29

Offer at $29

Deal heard at $30

Deal at $30 for large tonnage

Offer at $31

Deal at $30 for small tonnage

Assessment at $30

Offer at $30

Offer at $31

Offer at $30

Assessment at $30

Assessment at $30

Assessment at $28.50

Assessment at $29

Assessment at $30

Assessment at $28

Assessment at $30

Offer at $29.50

Assessment at $30

Assessment at $30

Deal at $30 for large tonnage

Deal heard at $30

Deal at $28 for small tonnage

Assessment at $29

Offer at $30

Deal at $30 for small tonnage

Offer at $31

Assessment at $30

Assessment at $30

Assessment at $31

Assessment at $29.50

To provide feedback on this trade log or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Grace Asenov at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Grace Asenov, re: US HRC Index.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.