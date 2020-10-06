Trade log: US HRC - September 28-October 2, 2020

Fastmarkets’ daily steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US was calculated in a range of $30.02-30.99 per hundredweight during the week ended Friday October 2. The weekly average stood at $30.41 per cwt, up by 1.7% from an average $29.90 per cwt a week earlier.

The index was based on the following inputs:



Deal at $30 per cwt for small tonnage

Assessment at $29.40

Assessment at $29.25

Assessment at $30

Offer at $32.25

Assessment at $30

Assessment at $30

Assessment at $30.25

Assessment at $30

Offer at $30

Assessment at $30.50

Offer at $31

Assessment at $28.50

Assessment at $30

Assessment at $28.75

Offer at $30

Assessment at $30.50

Assessment at $30.25

Assessment at $29.50

Assessment at $29.50

Deal at $31.25 for small tons

Offer at $32

Assessment at $31.50

Offer at $30

Assessment at $29.50

Offer at $30

Offer at $30

Deal at $30 for large tons

Offer at $31

Offer at $32

Assessment at $28.50

Assessment at $30.25

Offer at $32.25

Assessment at $31

Assessment at $30.50

Offer at $32.50

Deal at $30.50 for medium tons

Fastmarkets specifies volumes under one of the following four categories:

Small: 50-499 tons

Medium: 500-1,999 tons

Large: 2,000-9,999 tons

Extra-large: 10,000 tons or more

