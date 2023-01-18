Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

UK battery start-up Britishvolt enters administration as funding dries up

UK-based battery start-up Britishvolt has entered administration procedures because it had insufficient equity funds to continue with construction plans, it announced on Tuesday January 17

January 18, 2023
By Dalila Ouerghi
Battery materials

Insufficient equity funds mean that UK battery start-up Britishvolt is entering administration. Dan Hurd, Jo Robinson and Alan Hudson of accounting firm EY-Parthenon’s Turnaround & Restructuring Strategy team have been appointed joint administrators.

The administrators will now assess the options for realizing the potential value in the business and assets of the company, including intellectual property and R&D assets, for the benefit of creditors, before closing the company’s affairs.

The majority of the staff were made redundant on January 17 with immediate effect.

The company was incorporated in 2019 and was planning to build a gigafactory producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries in Northumberland, north-east England. The plant was expected to have a yearly nameplate capacity of more than 30GWh by the end of the decade.

According to Britishvolt, the gigaplant would have produced enough cells for more than 300,000 EV battery packs per year, intended primarily for the automotive industry.

It was targeting production from phase one of the project to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023 or early in 2024.

But financial difficulties emerged over the course of last year. In November, the company publicly announced that it was actively seeking long-term funding, but had managed to secure short-term funding. But this meant that it had to cut staff salaries to reduce costs in the challenging economic situation.

In July 2022, the company announced that it had received permission to obtain funds from the Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF), administered by the UK government’s Advanced Propulsion Centre. This would have provided some of the £3.8 billion ($4.64 billion) needed to build the gigaplant.

“Britishvolt provided a significant opportunity to create jobs and employment, as well as to support the development of technology and infrastructure needed to help with the UK’s energy transition,” Hurd, who is also a partner at EY-Parthenon, said.

“It is disappointing that the company has been unable to fulfil its ambitions and secure the equity funding needed to continue,” he added.

The funding challenges faced by the start-up company shine a spotlight on the hurdles that new entrants face while they try to position themselves into the battery ecosystem.

UK needs to build battery material supply chain

“Gigafactories in the UK and even the EU are unlikely to be cost-competitive with those in China without adequate government support in the form of subsidies, such as is being provided in the US with the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act [IRA],” Fastmarkets battery raw materials analyst Jordan Roberts said.

“The one hope for the UK domestic battery value chain is that an established battery producer comes on board to take over the [Britishvolt] project, with access to raw materials and combined with adequate support from the government. Otherwise the planned EV rollout will only stutter forward, before running out of charge,” he added.

“Start-ups have a lot of challenges, so it is not surprising that some fail, especially if they are starting from scratch,” William Adams, head of battery raw materials research at Fastmarkets, said.

“They need the know-how, they need the equipment to build the production lines, at a time when many other battery factories are also being built or expanded,” he added. “[And] they need to lock-in a supply of battery raw materials, again at a time when some many others want to secure supply too.”

Visit our dedicated battery materials page to discover more insights on the factors at play in the industry in 2023 and beyond.

What to read next
car production line
Chinese automobile output, sales rise in 2022 on supportive government policies
China’s automobile output and sales edged upward in 2022 from a year earlier, supported by the government’s policy to halve the purchase tax on vehicles as well as other policies aimed at promoting consumer activity
January 18, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Graphite ore in mine
Synthetic versus natural graphite debate rages on: 2023 preview
The graphite anode industry is becoming more competitive due to evolving market dynamics and falling costs for synthetic anode, against the backdrop of weaker demand, while there is increasing localization of natural graphite
January 17, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
High Mineral Content Wetland
Project development must step up to meet energy transition, BHP CEO says
Head of world’s largest mining company warned the world is at risk of failing to secure minerals essential for the move towards new generation energy if project development continues at current pace
January 16, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Top view of a copper mine
Miners have to make move into higher risk jurisdictions, ERG CEO says
The mining sector will need to get over its reticence to operate in jurisdictions with high-risk profiles in order to achieve the growth required for the move to a new generation of energy markets
January 16, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Iron Ore Mining
Saudi Arabia to seek stakes in mining assets globally
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has joined forces with the country’s state-owned mining firm to create a company that invests in mining assets globally in the transition to a new generation of energy markets
January 13, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
electric car model charging
Nouveau Monde Graphite ramps up potential capacity with report on new Canadian project
The Uatnan project in eastern Canada, run by Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG), will yield 500,000 tonnes per year of graphite concentrate, according to a preliminary economic assessment, the company announced on Tuesday January 10
January 13, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed