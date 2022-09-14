Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Update to Cleveland ferrous scrap prices

Fastmarkets has updated its consumer buying price for steel scrap No1 heavy melt and cut structural/plate, 5’ max, delivered mill Cleveland, following the arrival of late information for the domestic ferrous scrap monthly trade in September.

September 14, 2022
By Sean Barry
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

The price for No1 heavy melt, which was published as sideways at $350 per gross ton on September 9, has been updated to $340 per ton on Wednesday September 14. This change reflects a decrease of $10 per ton for September compared with August.

The price for cut structural/plate, 5’ max, which was published as down $5 per ton at $365 per ton on September 9, has been updated to $360 per ton. This change reflects a decrease of $10 per ton for September compared with August.

Fastmarkets’ database has been updated on September 14 to reflect this change.

The specification of the affected prices is as follows:

MB-STE-0255 Steel scrap No1 heavy melt, consumer buying price, delivered mill Cleveland, $/gross ton
Assessment: No1 heavy melt
Quality: Wrought iron and/or steel scrap ¼ inch and over in thickness. Individual pieces not over 60 inches x 24 inches (charging box size) prepared in a manner to insure compact charging.
Location: Delivered mill price, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: A separate methodology for the AMM Midwest index is available.
ISRI Code: 200

MB-STE-0260 Steel scrap cut structural/plate 5ft max, consumer buying price, delivered mill Cleveland, $/gross ton
Assessment: Cut structural/plate, 5’ max
Quality: Cut structural and plate scrap, 5 feet and under. Clean open hearth steel plates, structural shapes, crop ends, shearings, or broken steel tires. Dimensions not less than 1/4 inch thickness, not over 5 feet in length and 18 inches in width. Phosphorus or sulfur not over 0.05 percent.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net ton)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 232

For more information or to provide feedback on this notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry, Re: No1 heavy melt and cut structural/plate, 5’ max, delivered mill Cleveland.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Update to Fastmarkets’ base metals publication schedule for September 19, 2022
Fastmarkets is revising its base metals publication schedule for September 19 following a decision by the London Metal Exchange to partially suspend ring-trading on the day, out of respect for the state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
September 13, 2022
 · 
Juliet Walsh
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend frequency of cfr China steel billet import price assessment
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the frequency of its price assessment for steel billet, import, cfr China, $/tonne to once per week in response to low liquidity.
September 13, 2022
 · 
Lee Allen
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Cobalt
Clarification of cobalt metal monthly averages calculation
Fastmarkets has added a section to its cobalt methodology clarifying how the cobalt metal monthly averages on Fastmarkets’ platform are calculated, following market demand for further clarification
September 13, 2022
 · 
Justin Yang
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to adjust Houston turnings price [update]
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets has realigned its consumer buying price for turnings in Houston, effective from the September 2022 monthly settlement.
September 12, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to Philadelphia No2 bundles price
Fastmarkets has corrected its consumer buying price for steel scrap No2 bundles, delivered mill Philadelphia, following an input error during the monthly domestic ferrous scrap trade in September.
September 12, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delay to US domestic ferrous scrap settlement for September
Fastmarkets advises that some monthly regional ferrous scrap markets have not settled for September. Fastmarkets typically settles these markets on or before the 10th of the month.
September 9, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed