Update to Cleveland ferrous scrap prices

The price for No1 heavy melt, which was published as sideways at $350 per gross ton on September 9, has been updated to $340 per ton on Wednesday September 14. This change reflects a decrease of $10 per ton for September compared with August.

The price for cut structural/plate, 5’ max, which was published as down $5 per ton at $365 per ton on September 9, has been updated to $360 per ton. This change reflects a decrease of $10 per ton for September compared with August.

Fastmarkets’ database has been updated on September 14 to reflect this change.

The specification of the affected prices is as follows:

MB-STE-0255 Steel scrap No1 heavy melt, consumer buying price, delivered mill Cleveland, $/gross ton

Assessment: No1 heavy melt

Quality: Wrought iron and/or steel scrap ¼ inch and over in thickness. Individual pieces not over 60 inches x 24 inches (charging box size) prepared in a manner to insure compact charging.

Location: Delivered mill price, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: A separate methodology for the AMM Midwest index is available.

ISRI Code: 200

MB-STE-0260 Steel scrap cut structural/plate 5ft max, consumer buying price, delivered mill Cleveland, $/gross ton

Assessment: Cut structural/plate, 5’ max

Quality: Cut structural and plate scrap, 5 feet and under. Clean open hearth steel plates, structural shapes, crop ends, shearings, or broken steel tires. Dimensions not less than 1/4 inch thickness, not over 5 feet in length and 18 inches in width. Phosphorus or sulfur not over 0.05 percent.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net ton)

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 232

For more information or to provide feedback on this notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry, Re: No1 heavy melt and cut structural/plate, 5’ max, delivered mill Cleveland.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

