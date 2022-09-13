Update to Fastmarkets’ base metals publication schedule for September 19, 2022

Ring-trading will resume on Monday afternoon, the LME said in a statement published on Tuesday September 13. The morning session that would have overlapped with the scheduled funeral will be cancelled.

Contrary to a pricing notice issued on September 12, the following prices will now be published by 4pm London time:

• Alumina index, fob Australia

• Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam

• Copper grade A cathode premium, in-whs Shanghai

• Copper grade A cathode ER premium, bonded, in-whs Shanghai

• Copper grade A cathode SX-EW premium, bonded, in-whs Shanghai

• Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Shanghai

• Copper grade A cathode ER premium, cif Shanghai

• Copper grade A cathode SX-EW premium, cif Shanghai.

The daily base metals import price calculations for copper, zinc aluminium and nickel, in yuan per tonne and $ per tonne, will also be published as usual on September 19, using the first available LME prices.

No other base metals pricing will be affected by the half-day closure on September 19.

Because daily base metals prices will now be published on September 19, the day will count as a pricing session in Fastmarkets’ calculation of the monthly averages for the prices listed above.

Changes to the schedule for minor metals, ores and alloys pricing will remain as outlined in the pricing notice of September 12.

For the full, up to date non-ferrous pricing schedule, please click here.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Juliet Walsh by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Juliet Walsh re: non-ferrous price publishing schedule.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

