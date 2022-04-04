US cold-rolled coil, galvanized sheet, plate open consultation

The feedback is part of its annual methodology review process and compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for price reporting agencies.

This consultation, which begins on Monday April 4 and ends Wednesday May 4, seeks to ensure that Fastmarkets’ methodologies continue to reflect the physical market for these products. This includes all elements of Fastmarkets’ pricing process, its price specifications and publication frequency.

The following prices are included in this consultation:

MB-STE-0185 Steel cold-rolled coil, fob mill US, $/cwt

Quality: ASTM A1008 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.03 inch - 0.13 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide

Quantity: Min 50 tons

Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau.

Unit: USD per hundredweight

Publication: Weekly, Thursday

Notes: Raw materials surcharges included. Standard packaging

MB-STE-0186 Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil (cold-rolled base), fob mill US, $/cwt

Quality: ASTM A653 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.03 inch - 0.13 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide

Quantity: Min 50 tons

Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau.

Unit: USD per hundredweight

Publication: Weekly, Thursday

Notes: Raw materials surcharges included. Standard packaging

MB-STE-0172 Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/cwt

Quality: ASTM A36 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.1875 inch - 2 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide x 96-288 inches long

Quantity: Min 50 tons

Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau.

Unit: USD per hundredweight

Publication: Weekly, Friday*

Notes: Raw materials surcharges included. Standard packaging

*Fastmarkets currently has an open consultation proposing to amend the publication date of the weekly US steel cut-to-length plate price assessment from Fridays to Tuesdays. The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end on April 14, with an update to this proposal published on that day. Subject to market feedback, the proposed changes would take place beginning with the weekly assessment from April 19.

To provide feedback on this annual review, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Grace Asenov by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Grace Asenov re: annual methodology review of Fastmarkets’ cold-rolled coil, galvanized coil and cut-to-length plate prices.”

Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses can be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by Monday May 9, including all feedback, unless noted as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is for the industry.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.