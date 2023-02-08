Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

US domestic gains won’t translate to ferrous scrap exports following Turkey earthquakes

Any bolstering effect on US ferrous scrap exports from the up-month in February’s domestic trade will be tempered in the immediate aftermath of two earthquakes in Turkey — the country’s largest importing region — on Monday, February 6

February 8, 2023
By Amy Hinton
Ferrous scrapSteel raw materialsTurkey

February is traditionally a lackluster month for US steelmakers and scrap sellers and over the past decade has trended either sideways or down on a fifty-fifty basis.

US markets bucked that trend in February’s domestic negotiations versus those of January, settling up $20-35 per gross ton dependent upon grade and region.

This atypical upswing, coupled with ravenous appetite from Turkey in January — regional mills imported a staggering 41 cargoes in the month, 18 of which were from the US — may well have spurred further upward momentum for US export.

But the initial expectation that Turkish mills would import a further 20 global deep-sea ferrous scrap cargoes over the course of February may not come to fruition following Monday’s earthquakes in the country’s Iskenderun region.

Mills in the major steelmaking hub declared force majeure following the incident while the port of Iskenderun has closed after incurring damage; the immediate future of inbound shipments to the port is now uncertain.

US exporters are mulling the possible effect on the market, with one such source stating that this could either be negligible or lead prices to fall. Either way, it is expected that Turkey will remain out of the market for the remainder of the week ending Friday, February 10.

Turkey is the largest exporter of rebar, which is vital to the construction sector and uses heavy melting scrap and shred. Prices for these grades had only recovered $3-5 per tonne above early-January levels in the last-reported US deep-sea sale to the region despite huge export volumes that month.

There is some hope, however, that Indian buyers may return to the US export market to secure tonnages that may have otherwise gone to Turkey, one export source said.

Indian buyers made their presence felt in the latter half of 2022, buying deep-sea ferrous cargoes — particularly of shred — from the West Coast. The country’s increasing need to fulfil an ambitious infrastructure program has been well documented over the period.

Dock prices in certain parts of the East Coast rose in the week to Monday, February 6, with increased domestic prospects and a month of successive cargo exports to Turkey leading exporters to pay more for tonnages. West Coast prices are expected to follow suit.

To keep up to date with steel market updates and to follow steel price movements throughout the year, visit our steel and steel raw materials page.

What to read next
Steel plant, Metallurgical plant, Metallurgical steelmaking factory.
Steel sector activity halted by massive earthquake in Turkey’s Iskenderun region
Steel trading and production have come to a halt in the eastern Turkish region of Iskenderun following a devastating earthquake that hit the region on Monday February 6 and put mills in the area under force majeure, sources told Fastmarkets on Tuesday
February 7, 2023
 · 
Cem Turken
Aerial view Top speed with beautiful wave of container ship full load container with crane loading container for logistics import export or transportation concept background.
Barge disruption looms on Mississippi, Illinois rivers in 120-day closure
A 120-day closure of four Illinois dams scheduled for 2023 will disrupt barge shipments and have potentially both negative and positive impacts on scrap and finished steel products from Canada to Texas
February 3, 2023
 · 
Lisa Gordon
iron ore site reclaimer
Iron ore concentrate premiums poised for rebound despite narrowing spread with sinter-pellet feed
Market participants are cautiously optimistic about a rebound in iron ore concentrate premiums, with steelmakers around the world set to ramp-up production in line with an anticipated increase in demand for steel products, Fastmarkets understands
February 2, 2023
 · 
Norman Fong
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 63% Fe lump premium index
Fastmarkets has corrected its MB-IRO-0010 Iron ore 63% Fe Australia-origin lump ore premium, cfr Qingdao index, which was published incorrectly on Wednesday February 1 due to a technical error.
February 1, 2023
 · 
pricing@fastmarkets.com
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
PRICING NOTICE: Launch of iron ore 67.5% Fe pellet feed indices
February 1, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
Electric vehicles body assembly line
GM deal the poster child for the US’ Inflation Reduction Act | Hotter on metals
General Motors (GM) is investing $650 million to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, the largest known source of lithium in the US and the third largest in the world
February 1, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed