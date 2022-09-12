Methodology Contact us Login

Ferrous scrap, recycling and the circular economy

All of the steel used globally is recyclable. End-of-life steel products from motor vehicles to structural steel can be recycled infinitely, creating new steels. While the promise of green steel looms, steel scrap has become a highly sort after commodity crucial to a circular economy.

Our team of experts provides global and local data-driven insights, prices, forecasts and market news to help you make sense of the forces influencing the ferrous scrap market.

Steel scrap - ferrous scrap - recycled steels
What’s happening in the ferrous scrap market?

Get the latest ferrous scrap news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to Philadelphia No2 bundles price
Fastmarkets has corrected its consumer buying price for steel scrap No2 bundles, delivered mill Philadelphia, following an input error during the monthly domestic ferrous scrap trade in September.
September 12, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delay to US domestic ferrous scrap settlement for September
Fastmarkets advises that some monthly regional ferrous scrap markets have not settled for September. Fastmarkets typically settles these markets on or before the 10th of the month.
September 9, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to adjust St Louis turnings price [update]
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets is realigning its dealer selling price for ferrous scrap machine shop turnings in St Louis, effective from the September 2022 monthly settlement.
September 9, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry

Forecasts
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
November 12, 2021
Prices
A trusted reflection of ferrous scrap markets, even at their most volatile. Rest assured that your price is the most market-reflective and backed by accredited and IOSCO-compliant methodologies.
November 12, 2021
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move
November 18, 2021

Methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
