Get the latest US scrap price forecast
US scrap trends outlook
The US steel scrap market is going through a generational shift making it increasingly difficult to predict the market and forecast steel scrap price movements.
Our monthly US scrap trends outlook can help you to make sense of this market.
In each edition, our market experts analyze key market trends and track the critical indicators impacting steel scrap price movements, allowing you to forecast steel scrap prices one month ahead.
What you’ll find inside:
- 12 months of steel scrap price movements
- Historical trend indicator
- Long-term trend indicator over 3-6 months
- Scrap price prediction for the month ahead
- Outlook by region and market
- And much more...
Join industry leaders and experts from the iron ore supply chain to explore the latest trends, challenges, and innovations to hit the international iron ore market.