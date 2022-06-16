US ferro-molybdenum, molybdic oxide specifications update

The specifications for the affected prices are as follows:

MB-FEO-0002 Ferro-molybdenum 65-70% Mo, in-whs Pittsburgh

Quality: Molybdenum 65.00-70.00%

Quantity: Min 5 tonnes

Location: In-warehouse Pittsburgh

Unit: US dollars per lb

Publication: Once a week, every Thursday

MB-MO-0001 Molybdenum canned molybdic oxide, in-whs Pittsburgh

Quality: Molybdenum min. 57.00%, copper max. 0.50%; phosphorus 0.05%; lead 0.05%; sulfur 0.10%; carbon 0.10%; moisture 0.10%

Quantity: Min 5 tonnes

Location: In-warehouse US

Unit: US dollars per lb

Publication: Once a week, every Thursday

The 30-day consultation period for this proposed amendment began on May 12 and ended on June 13. No market feedback was received regarding the change in minimum accepted tonnage for data collection.

The changes will take place beginning with the weekly assessment from June 16.

To provide feedback on this change or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Ian Templeton by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Ian Templeton re: US Molybdenum pricing.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.