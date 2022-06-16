Methodology Contact us Login

US ferro-molybdenum, molybdic oxide specifications update

Following a 30-day consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the minimum accepted tonnage for data collection of United States ferro-molybdenum and molybdic oxide from 10 tonnes to five tonnes.

June 16, 2022
By Ian Templeton
The specifications for the affected prices are as follows:

MB-FEO-0002 Ferro-molybdenum 65-70% Mo, in-whs Pittsburgh
Quality: Molybdenum 65.00-70.00%
Quantity: Min 5 tonnes
Location: In-warehouse Pittsburgh
Unit: US dollars per lb
Publication: Once a week, every Thursday

MB-MO-0001 Molybdenum canned molybdic oxide, in-whs Pittsburgh
Quality: Molybdenum min. 57.00%, copper max. 0.50%; phosphorus 0.05%; lead 0.05%; sulfur 0.10%; carbon 0.10%; moisture 0.10%
Quantity: Min 5 tonnes
Location: In-warehouse US
Unit: US dollars per lb
Publication: Once a week, every Thursday

The 30-day consultation period for this proposed amendment began on May 12 and ended on June 13. No market feedback was received regarding the change in minimum accepted tonnage for data collection.

The changes will take place beginning with the weekly assessment from June 16.

To provide feedback on this change or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Ian Templeton by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Ian Templeton re: US Molybdenum pricing.

