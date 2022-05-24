US imported steel plate consult result
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets will not discontinue its biweekly imported steel plate price assessment.
In March, Fastmarkets had proposed to discontinue this assessment due to market illiquidity. After market feedback, however, the assessment will continue as before, with the next biweekly assessment on Wednesday May 25.
The code, name and current specifications for the item are as follows:
MB-STE-0179 Steel medium plate, import, ddp Houston, $/short ton
Quality: Commercial-quality plate within standard tolerances. ASTM A36 and equivalent. 3-6 inches thick x 48-72 inches wide
Quantity: Min 500 tons
Location: ddp Port of Houston
Unit: USD per short ton
Publication: Every two weeks, Wednesday
If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Rijuta Dey Bera by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Rijuta Dey Bera re: Imported steel plate.”
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents click here.