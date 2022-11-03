Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

US log exports plunge as Chinese demand stalls

China’s reduced demand has negatively affected the market for North America

November 3, 2022
By Peter Malliris
LogsChina

US softwood log exports to offshore destinations that surged through the pandemic have plunged in 2022. Plummeting demand in China has largely driven this year’s downward trend.

Shipments overseas through August fell to 2.76 million cubic meters, down 34% from the 4.17 million cubic meters shipped through the first eight months of 2021. US roundwood exports had posted strong gains the previous two years, during the height of the pandemic’s impact on softwood markets worldwide.

In 2019, US log deliveries offshore fell to 5.31 million cubic meters, down 29% from the 2018 volume. Exports posted two consecutive annual hikes from the 2019 trough, reaching roughly 6.0 million cubic meters in 2021.

Sales to China have set the tone in total US log exports in recent years. That market absorbed 60% of total US overseas exports last year. Shipments to China in 2022 plunged 64% through August.

The impact of new regulations

The Chinese market for US softwood logs got off to a brisk start in 2022. But in February, the Chinese government imposed new regulations restricting Pine log and lumber imports to specified ports. The regulations were in response to customs agents finding pine beetle infestations in some shipments.

Those regulations, and issues surrounding the beetle infestation, derailed Southern Pine log shipments to China. SYP log exports to China soared to 1.9 million cubic meters last year, jumping 85% from the 2019 total. This year’s plunge represents a stark reversal from the previous sharp hikes.

Southern Pine roundwood accounted for 54% of total US log exports to China last year. So far in 2022, SYP log deliveries to that destination have all but stalled, plummeting 98% from 1.48 million cubic meters through August 2021 to trace volumes this year.

Navigating risk

Some Southern Pine log exporters note that trying to ship to China quickly became expensive and risky. A few larger SYP log exporters previously debarked most of the roundwood they shipped to China to avoid the cost of fumigation.

However, Chinese regulations now require all Pine logs to be fumigated, and absorbing the extra expense has been cost prohibitive in most cases.

Further, the risk of having logs rejected if an inspector finds a Pine nematode in the shipment is a significant deterrent because the ensuing potential expense is substantial, traders note.

Douglas Fir and Western Hemlock log exports to China have declined 7% and 35%, respectively, this year. Shipments of “other coniferous” logs to China have more than tripled this year.

Keep track of the latest market forecasts with deeper Fastmarkets analysis. Talk to us about our Lumber Commentary and North American Lumber Forecast.

What to read next
Resourcing the new energy economy promo image
Wood products markets don’t react to hurricanes like they used to
Hurricane Katrina caused historic damage and jolted the wood products markets, which contrasts with the recent Hurricane Ian
November 3, 2022
 · 
Jeff Redd
Fastmarkets-Forest-Products-North-American-Conference-2022-YouTube thumbnail.png
Forest Products North America Conference 2022 – the key takeaways
The top talking points from the Forest Products North America Conference in San Diego you should know
November 2, 2022
a variety of cartonboard boxes
Nine Dragons to start 4.77 million tonnes of new capacity by 2023, launch virgin cartonboard production
The largest recycled packaging board producer is China is planning to rapidly expand board production next year
November 1, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
Correction to mixed paper (premium) imports to Asia and mixed paper (standard) imports to Asia.
November 1, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Discontinuation of Southeast Asian Whiteback Coated Duplex Board assessment – Implementation
November 1, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
FP_WoodChip_Unsplash_tyVcPQfncrg.jpg
What are the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine on global pulp markets?
A review by Patrick Cavanagh as he takes a deep dive into the specific impacts of the war on wood pulp markets and revisits initial predictions
October 31, 2022
 · 
Patrick Cavanagh
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed