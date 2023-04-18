US Midwest HRC index publication delay: pricing notice

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has since been updated.

Specifications for the affected price are as follows:

MB-STE-0184 Steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill Midwest US

Quality: 0.09 inch-0.38 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide ASTM A1011 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades

Quantity: Min 50 tons

Location: fob US mill, Midwest states as defined by the US Census Bureau, plus Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Unit: USD per hundredweight

Publication: Daily by 5pm New York time

Notes: Standard packaging, raw materials surcharges included. Payment terms are typical commercial practice in the HRC market. Transactions that are conducted on different payment or credit terms will be adjusted back to the base specifications, taking into account discounts and standard commercial terms.

For more information, to provide feedback on the delayed publication or if you would like to become a data submitter to this price, please contact Grace Asenov by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Grace Asenov, re: hot-rolled coil index.

