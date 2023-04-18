Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

US Midwest HRC index publication delay: pricing notice

The publication of Fastmarkets’ daily steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US Midwest was delayed on Tuesday April 18 due to technical issues.

April 19, 2023
By Sean Barry
Flat productsPricing notice

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has since been updated.

Specifications for the affected price are as follows:

MB-STE-0184 Steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill Midwest US
Quality: 0.09 inch-0.38 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide ASTM A1011 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades
Quantity: Min 50 tons
Location: fob US mill, Midwest states as defined by the US Census Bureau, plus Kentucky and Pennsylvania.
Unit: USD per hundredweight
Publication: Daily by 5pm New York time
Notes: Standard packaging, raw materials surcharges included. Payment terms are typical commercial practice in the HRC market. Transactions that are conducted on different payment or credit terms will be adjusted back to the base specifications, taking into account discounts and standard commercial terms.

For more information, to provide feedback on the delayed publication or if you would like to become a data submitter to this price, please contact Grace Asenov by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Grace Asenov, re: hot-rolled coil index.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
HotterThumb_Steeel_490x275.png
Teck in play; major shareholder stands firm against Glencore | Hotter Commodities
If the chairman emeritus of Teck Resources had previously only hinted at his thoughts on the future of the company his family founded, then he spelled it out very plainly on Monday April 17
April 18, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for North America Graphic Paper
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for North America Graphic Paper, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
April 17, 2023
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to cut-to-length plate specifications: pricing notice
Fastmarkets will amend its steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US assessment to exclude material below 0.375in thick, which is sold by several major mills at an additional cost.
April 17, 2023
 · 
Zach Miller
Electric Car
US aims for 67% of cars to be EVs by 2032 with ‘revolutionary’ tactic
The United States wants 67% of all vehicles be electric by 2032 under “revolutionary” emissions standards put forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
April 14, 2023
 · 
Orla O’Sullivan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendments, extension to cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam prices
After an extended consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended its specified brands for cobalt standard grade and cobalt alloy grade. It will also clarify the duty status for the specifications of those prices.
April 13, 2023
 · 
Justin Yang
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on cobalt sulfate, spodumene, graphite price assessments: pricing notice
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on its methodologies for cobalt sulfate, spodumene and graphite price assessments as part of its announced annual methodology review process and in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs).
April 13, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed