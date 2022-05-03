Broken trade flows
Where will the US steel market get its prime scrap?
Broken trade flows, inflated steel prices and the pull of decarbonization have changed the way US steelmakers think, plan and run their day-to-day operations. Is the US steel industry seeing an end to globalization and entering a new era of domestic sovereignty? Read the full article here.
