Broken trade flows

Where will the US steel market get its prime scrap?

May 3, 2022
By Grace Lavigne AsenovKimberly Leppold
Ferrous scrapSteel raw materialsBrazilUnited StatesSteel

Broken trade flows, inflated steel prices and the pull of decarbonization have changed the way US steelmakers think, plan and run their day-to-day operations. Is the US steel industry seeing an end to globalization and entering a new era of domestic sovereignty? Read the full article here.

