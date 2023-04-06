Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

US Scrap Trends Outlook: April

North American steel scrap prices are expected to rise in April, for a fifth straight month, supported by a lingering shortage of certain grades of material and steady demand

April 6, 2023
By Sean Barry
Ferrous scrapSteel raw materialsScrap and secondaryUnited StatesForecast

Steel scrap prices in April

The bullish sentiment held the Trend Indicator in positive territory with a reading of 58.8 for April, down from 65.2 for March. The Outlook’s prediction model suggests that steel scrap prices have the potential to rise by an average of 6.3% in April.

That expectation comes amid reports that steel mills were unable to fully cover all their requirements in March, with domestic steel scrap inventory levels depleted in the wake of robust domestic and overseas demand in recent weeks.

Market responds to rising steel scrap prices

Just over half of respondents to the survey expected prices to rise in April, while 28% said that prices would trade sideways. More than one third of respondents said that stronger demand would be the main driver behind the upswing in prices, while just under 20% anticipated unchanged market conditions, and a similar amount expected demand to weaken compared with March.

Prime steel scrap prices are due to outperform their obsolete and shredded counterparts once again in April, while the overall trend consensus fell to 57% compared with 61% in March, suggesting confidence in the market’s direction has softened.

Make sense of the US steel scrap market and track the critical indicators impacting price movements in our April outlook.

Get the Scrap Trends Outlook now

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to aluminium P1020A methodology for Europe, US, Japan
Following a month-long consultation, Fastmarkets has amended its IOSCO-accredited aluminium P1020A premium methodology to allow for flexibility on the underlying futures price used.
April 6, 2023
 · 
Alice Mason
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ iron ore indices – final decision
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its iron ore indices, via an open consultation process between March 1 and March 31, 2023. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.
April 6, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices – final decision
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its coking coal indices, via an open consultation process between March 1 and March 31, 2023. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.
April 6, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
Pricing Notice
Delayed publication of alumina prices, aluminium low-carbon midpoint, aluminium scrap discounts: pricing notice
The publication of Fastmarkets’ inferred prices for Brazil alumina, Aluminium P1020A inferred low carbon midpoint in-whs Rotterdam, and UK aluminium scrap LME discounts, for Wednesday April 5 was delayed for technical reasons.
April 6, 2023
 · 
Juliet Walsh
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to launch Asian black mass payable indicators: pricing notice
Fastmarkets proposes to launch weekly price assessments for black mass payable indicators, delivered South Korea, to provide insight to Asia’s burgeoning battery recycling sector.
April 5, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
Roll of hot steel metal on the conveyor belt
Cliffs set $65-per-hundredweight HRC base price to prop up softening market
Cleveland-Cliffs announcement on Monday, April 3 of a $100-per-short-ton increase on all carbon hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel products is aimed at bolstering a softening hot-rolled coil spot market in the United States, sources told Fastmarkets
April 5, 2023
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed