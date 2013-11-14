VIDEO: Concs, cathodes pricing in focus at Cesco Asia
The second annual Cesco Asia conference, which will take place in Shanghai next week, is becoming a key date in the copper market’s calendar. Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison and copper correspondent Mark Burton discuss the likely outcomes in negotiations for copper concentrates and cathodes.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
Mark Burton
Alex Harrison
