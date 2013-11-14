Contact Us Login

VIDEO: Concs, cathodes pricing in focus at Cesco Asia

The second annual Cesco Asia conference, which will take place in Shanghai next week, is becoming a key date in the copper market’s calendar. Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison and copper correspondent Mark Burton discuss the likely outcomes in negotiations for copper concentrates and cathodes.

November 14, 2013 04:57 PM
Mark Burton
mburton@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @mburtonmb

Alex Harrison
aharrison@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @alexharrison_mb

