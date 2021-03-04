WEBINAR: What does China’s restart to scrap imports mean for global markets?

Fastmarkets has been at the forefront of reporting deals, obstacles and key regulatory changes in the Chinese steel scrap import market over the past year and on February 8 2020, started a daily price assessment for China import steel scrap, heavy recycled steel materials (HRS 101 grade).

In this unique web event, Fastmarkets will be joined by active steel market participants to discuss China’s re-opening of its steel scrap import market and what this could mean for the rest of the world.

Key themes to be discussed at the webinar include:



How much scrap China is likely to import in 2021

The immediate and long-term impact of the revival in imports on prices for steel scrap, alternative irons and billet

The state of steel scrap supply and demand in China

What you need to know about Chinese import scrap standards

How China’s demand for scrap may affect other key Asian markets

There will also be the opportunity to ask questions of participants during the live expert panel, which will also cover key issues in the wider Asia steel scrap market.

Experts appearing on the panel will include a representative from a key European recycler, a Chinese steelmaker and a market analyst from Fastmarkets.

The web event will take place via Zoom, starting at 4pm Beijing time/8am London time and will last for one hour.

