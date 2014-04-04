WEEK-IN-BRIEF: The core of BHP; Alcoa’s cuts; Fanya looks outside China; Mn ore ‘bloodbath’

Want a quick review of what went down (and up) this week? Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison reviews the week in metals

BHP Billiton said once again that it would focus on its core assets as reports emerged that non-core assets such as aluminium, nickel and bauxite might be spun off.

So what is on the table? Metal Bulletin’s Andrea Hotter writes about the assets – and who might be interested.

One company that is on the prowl for assets is X2 Resources. News on the funding raised by its boss, former Xstrata ceo Mick Davis

The European Commission hit cable manufacturers with a €310-million ($424 million) fine for rigging markets.



Alcoa said it was cutting aluminium production in Brazil.

After the market digested the news, a senior executive at one large rolling firm said this week that higher imports to the country are a necessity.

Metal Bulletin assesses premiums for aluminium in Brazil.

Quarterly premiums for material in Japan for delivery in the second quarter rose to record levels, as Metal Bulletin’s Shivani Singh reported.

Law firm Clyde & Co did a survey on the effects of sanctions on commodity companies. Find out what they discovered – and to discover what partner John Whittaker thinks of the situation.

The LME amended its arbitration regulations to mean that the right of appeal to the UK courts has become one companies have to opt-in for. With luck you’ll never be in a dispute – but if you’re curious about the changes you can find out more here.

What does a company build in the world’s largest room?

And how is metal faring in the battle to feed the product?

The closely-watched Fanya minor metals exchange is looking to promote trade on its platform from companies outside China, a move that will be another interesting test of China’s liberalisation of trade.

The Collahuasi copper mine was evacuated after an earthquake hit northern Chile on April 1. It returned to normal operations on April 2.

Antofagasta’s operations were not affected.

Metal Bulletin’s index for copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) moved up.

Zinc TCs in China moved down.

Which big trading firm has yet to sign 2014 deals with many of its major customers in China?

As the week ended there were dramatic moves in the manganese ore market. Find out why here.

Check out the index for 38% manganese ore, fob Port Elizabeth.

