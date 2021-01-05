World silico-manganese production down 4.5% m-o-m in November – IMnI

Worldwide supply in November was up on an annual basis by 9.5%, but total production for the first 11 months of 2020 dropped by 4.7% year on year.

Output from the Asia and Oceania region came in at 1.29 million tonnes in November, down by 5% from with October but up 10% year on year.

The CIS region produced 107,000 tonnes of silico-manganese in November, 3% lower than in October and up 5% from November 2019.

In the January-November period, output from the CIS region dropped 16% year on year due to production cuts in Kazakhstan and Ukraine offsetting increases in Russia and Georgia, the IMnI said.

Silico-manganese prices were relatively stable in November, with the exception of the Indian market which dipped sharply mid-month, before correcting higher amid renewed demand.

Fastmarkets’ silico-manganese 65% Mn min, min 16% Si, fob India price finished November at $880-900 per tonne, compared with $860-890 on October 30 and after trading as low as $850-860 per tonne on November 13.

World demand for silico-manganese in November dropped by 3.3% month on month to 1.49 million tonnes, although that figure also represented an increase of 8.3% year on year.

For the first 11 months of 2020, world demand was down by just under 1%.

The bulk of November’s demand for the alloy came from the Asia and Oceania region at 1.24 million tonnes, down 5% against October and up 9% compared with November 2019.

The report did not provide total year-to-date supply and demand figures.