Contact Us Login

Become a customer
SSS 2020: GFG eyes consolidation, green steel
GFG Alliance, the parent of Liberty Steel Group, believes consolidation and “green” steel technology are key to the evolution of the steel industry, the company’s executive chairman and chief executive officer said.
October 27, 2020 07:10 PM
 · 
Elizabeth Ramanand
LITHIUM CONF: Trading volumes have reached ‘critical mass’ to support lithium futures contract – LME
The lithium market has grown to a stage where it can support a futures contract, especially in the context of significant price moves in recent years and forecasts of further growth, Robin Martin, head of market development at the London Metal Exchange, said during a Fastmarkets conference on Monday October 26.
October 26, 2020 04:50 PM
 · 
Charlotte Radford
US hot-rolled coil index tops $50/cwt on short supply
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have moved above $50 per hundredweight ($1,000 per short ton) for the first time since early September 2008 thanks to a continuing supply shortage.
December 23, 2020 10:55 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
EXCLUSIVE: Chinese dealers taking over Japanese scrapyards to secure supply
A number of Chinese dealers and business entities are taking over Japanese scrapyards, or setting up scrap businesses in Japan, to secure sufficient supply of the steelmaking raw material for steel mills in China, market sources told Fastmarkets this week.
December 01, 2020 04:52 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
Rio Tinto names Jakob Stausholm as new CEO
Jakob Stausholm will become the new chief executive officer of mining major Rio Tinto at the start of next year, the company announced on Thursday December 17.
December 17, 2020 09:35 AM
02-01-21-hrc-busheling-pig.jpg
US steel rallies in 2008, 2020 very different, analysts say
Ferrous markets are volatile, and 2020 marked one of the most up-and-down years for steel pricing in recent memory, but perhaps no year was as unpredictable as 2008.
February 03, 2021 03:07 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
IRON ORE DAILY: Prices inch up after China posts highest-ever GDP
Iron ore prices increased on Monday January 18, supported by a news of a record-high GDP in China for 2020 and supply concerns after a fire at Vale’s Ponta da Madeira terminal in northern Brazil.
January 18, 2021 11:12 AM
 · 
Zihao Yu
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on iron ore indices
Fastmarkets MB is inviting feedback on its iron ore indices, as part of its annual methodology review, in compliance with Iosco principles for price reporting agencies (PRAs).
January 29, 2021 12:03 AM
 · 
Peter Hannah
FOCUS: Key effects of China’s latest industrial crackdown in Tangshan on steel sector
A crackdown on industrial activity in Tangshan, China’s steelmaking hub, is sending jitters throughout the sector. Fastmarkets examines what it means for the steel industry.
March 03, 2021 12:31 AM
 · 
Alex Theo
FOCUS: China fishes for Japan scrap imports with premiums over domestic prices
Chinese steelmakers have been actively bidding for Japanese import scrap cargoes at prices above the China domestic market level in recent days, sources have told Fastmarkets.
February 05, 2021 12:42 AM
 · 
Jessica Zong
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed