GFG Alliance, the parent of Liberty Steel Group, believes consolidation and “green” steel technology are key to the evolution of the steel industry, the company’s executive chairman and chief executive officer said.
LITHIUM CONF: Trading volumes have reached ‘critical mass’ to support lithium futures contract – LME
The lithium market has grown to a stage where it can support a futures contract, especially in the context of significant price moves in recent years and forecasts of further growth, Robin Martin, head of market development at the London Metal Exchange, said during a Fastmarkets conference on Monday October 26.
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have moved above $50 per hundredweight ($1,000 per short ton) for the first time since early September 2008 thanks to a continuing supply shortage.
A number of Chinese dealers and business entities are taking over Japanese scrapyards, or setting up scrap businesses in Japan, to secure sufficient supply of the steelmaking raw material for steel mills in China, market sources told Fastmarkets this week.
Jakob Stausholm will become the new chief executive officer of mining major Rio Tinto at the start of next year, the company announced on Thursday December 17.
Ferrous markets are volatile, and 2020 marked one of the most up-and-down years for steel pricing in recent memory, but perhaps no year was as unpredictable as 2008.
Iron ore prices increased on Monday January 18, supported by a news of a record-high GDP in China for 2020 and supply concerns after a fire at Vale’s Ponta da Madeira terminal in northern Brazil.
Fastmarkets MB is inviting feedback on its iron ore indices, as part of its annual methodology review, in compliance with Iosco principles for price reporting agencies (PRAs).
A crackdown on industrial activity in Tangshan, China’s steelmaking hub, is sending jitters throughout the sector. Fastmarkets examines what it means for the steel industry.
Chinese steelmakers have been actively bidding for Japanese import scrap cargoes at prices above the China domestic market level in recent days, sources have told Fastmarkets.