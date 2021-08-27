Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Janie Davies KK.jpg

Janie Davies

Minors, ores and alloys editor

Janie Davies is minors, ores and alloys editor, Europe. She leads the London team of reporters in pricing minor metals and ores and alloys markets and producing news and insight. In addition, she prices cobalt and molybdenum and supports the development of benchmark prices.

Janie has 14 years’ experience in media, including 11 years with Fastmarkets, where her previous roles have included reporter, senior correspondent, ores and alloys editor, and special correspondent. She studied drama and English at the University of Wales, Aberystwyth.

Related articles
data-trend-greyscale.png
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to assessment for molybdic oxide, Rotterdam
Fastmarkets has corrected its weekly price assessment for Molybdenum drummed molybdic oxide 57% Mo min, in-whs Rotterdam following a data entry error.
August 27, 2021 05:52 PM
 · 
Janie Davies
Fastmarkets-hot-rolled-coil.png
PRICING NOTICE: Early publication of Asia ferro-silicon prices
Fastmarkets’ Asia ferro-silicon prices were published early today due to an editor error.
July 21, 2021 03:28 PM
 · 
Janie Davies
Assmang follows Transnet in declaring force majeure
South African manganese miner Assmang has declared force majeure on some shipments after state transport provider Transnet issued the same notice last week.
February 02, 2021 10:40 AM
 · 
Janie Davies
World silico-manganese production down 4.5% m-o-m in November – IMnI
Global silico-manganese output dropped by 4.5% month on month in November 2020 to 1.5 million tonnes, due to production cuts in Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States region, according to the latest data from the International Manganese Institute (IMnI).
January 05, 2021 03:37 PM
 · 
Janie Davies
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed