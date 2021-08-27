Janie Davies is minors, ores and alloys editor, Europe. She leads the London team of reporters in pricing minor metals and ores and alloys markets and producing news and insight. In addition, she prices cobalt and molybdenum and supports the development of benchmark prices.

Janie has 14 years’ experience in media, including 11 years with Fastmarkets, where her previous roles have included reporter, senior correspondent, ores and alloys editor, and special correspondent. She studied drama and English at the University of Wales, Aberystwyth.