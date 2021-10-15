Jennifer Coskren joined RISI in May of 2014. She is now the author of the Structural Panel Commentary and is part of the team that produces the quarterly North American Wood Panels Forecast.

Prior to coming to RISI, Jennifer worked as a senior economist for over twelve years at McGraw-Hill Construction, analyzing residential and nonresidential construction markets. She also developed new models to forecast state level housing starts and was responsible for the development and maintenance of the Dodge Momentum Index, a widely cited leading indicator of nonresidential construction spending. In addition, she provided consulting services, assisting clients with building models for internal company sales forecasting. Jennifer holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Regis College and master’s degree in business economics from Bentley University.