Contact Us
Login
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Menu
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Become a customer
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Johnny Huang
Related articles
China soybean stocks at 10-mth low as Brazilian cargo delays weigh
Soybean stocks level in China fell for the fourth consecutive week to hit the lowest level since mid-May last year as delays of...
April 01, 2021 11:18 AM
·
Johnny Huang
China soyoil stocks shrink further on lower soybean crush
Soyoil stocks in China fell below the level of 800,000 mt for the first time in at least three years as soybean crush volume...
March 18, 2021 11:41 AM
·
Johnny Huang
China soymeal futures hit 2-mth low amid new ASF outbreak
Soymeal futures in China slumped to a two-month low on Wednesday as bearish sentiment was boosted by new African...
March 10, 2021 01:07 PM
·
Johnny Huang
EU rapeseed futures hit record amid China-Australia wash out talk
Euronext rapeseed futures traded in Paris hit a record high on Monday amid a fresh surge in the global vegetable oil complex...
March 08, 2021 04:31 PM
·
Rei Geyssens
Cargill turns to capesize for Brazil-EU route amid panamax surge
Global agriculture giant Cargill has booked a capesize cargo vessel to ship dry bulk products out of Brazil to Europe to substitute...
March 03, 2021 02:00 PM
·
Johnny Huang
China soymeal futures plunge amid macro selloff, trade warnings
Soymeal futures in China slumped on Friday as traders dumped positions amid a wider sell-off in the global market, with...
February 26, 2021 12:47 AM
·
Johnny Huang
Brazil FOB soybean basis bid at discount on slow loading, weak demand
Cash premiums of Brazilian soybeans in the paper market slumped on Wednesday as traders positioned bids sharply...
February 18, 2021 01:28 PM
·
Johnny Huang
China hog futures surge to one-month high on mounting ASF fear
Hog futures listed on ChinaвЂ™s Dalian Commodity Exchange spiked on Monday to the highest level since its debut a month ago as...
February 08, 2021 11:07 AM
·
Johnny Huang
China washes out soybean, vegoil cargoes amid poor margins
China-based soybean crushers and vegetable oil processors have resold at least 10 cargoes of Brazilian soybeans, as well...
February 03, 2021 12:07 AM
·
Johnny Huang
China on alert after first African swine fever case in three months
A new outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in southern China, marking the first case of the disease reported...
January 21, 2021 04:31 PM
·
Johnny Huang
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
Proceed