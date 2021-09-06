Contact Us
Marcela Caetano
Related articles
Brazil’s agribusiness splits on backing Bolsonaro amid rising tensions
Splits in BrazilвЂ™s agricultural hierarchy could be laid bare in the coming days after the countryвЂ™s agribusiness entities went...
September 06, 2021 06:14 PM
·
Marcela Caetano
Brazil’s corn output slashed to 86.5 million mt: Conab
BrazilвЂ™s total corn crop estimates were slashed once again by a further 6.7million mt to 86.5 million mt, 15.5% lower on the year,
August 10, 2021 03:24 PM
·
Marcela Caetano
Trade sounds alarm as Brazil’s Parana wheat areas rated 8% bad
Updated crop data from Brazil’s main wheat producing region has raised trade concerns over the potential health of Brazil’s...
August 04, 2021 11:09 PM
·
Marcela Caetano
