China’s battery-grade lithium carbonate price rose for a third consecutive week on Thursday October 29 and producers are targeting higher prices for November amid reducing supply.
The Chinese domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate price moved up by 2.4% on Thursday November 26, resuming the uptrend that began in mid-October as a result of resolutely high offers from producers and tight spot supply.
China domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate prices narrowed up by 2.3% week on week on Thursday December 10 supported by short supply, while other battery-grade prices were steady.
Battery-grade lithium prices in both Asian seaborne and domestic China markets were firm this week, with the former receiving aggressive offers from Chinese suppliers, market participants told Fastmarkets.
The Chinese domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate price continued its bullish run in the week to Thursday December 17 after most producers insisted on higher sale prices and buyers reported difficulty acquiring material below the new range.
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Chinese carbonate tightness supports first Asian seaborne market move in 18 weeks
Tightness in the Chinese domestic battery grade lithium compound market drove further price upswings and supported a similar move up in the Asian seaborne lithium carbonate market in the week to Thursday January 21.
The rally in China’s domestic lithium prices continued to influence markets in the rest of Asia in the week to Thursday January 28, but trading has thinned in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February.
Tight spot supply and the upward momentum of lithium raw material prices continued to support lithium hydroxide prices in Asia in the week to Thursday April 29.