global-lithium-wrap-30-10-2020.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Chinese carbonate price continues uptrend; bullish producers target Nov rises
China’s battery-grade lithium carbonate price rose for a third consecutive week on Thursday October 29 and producers are targeting higher prices for November amid reducing supply.
October 30, 2020 12:45 AM
 · 
Carrie Shi
global-lithium-wrap-27-11-2020.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Chinese battery grade carbonate price resumes uptrend
The Chinese domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate price moved up by 2.4% on Thursday November 26, resuming the uptrend that began in mid-October as a result of resolutely high offers from producers and tight spot supply.
November 27, 2020 02:05 PM
 · 
Carrie Shi
global-lithium-wrap-11-12-2020.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: China’s carbonate price narrows up on material shortage
China domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate prices narrowed up by 2.3% week on week on Thursday December 10 supported by short supply, while other battery-grade prices were steady.
December 11, 2020 12:39 AM
 · 
Carrie Shi
global-lithium-wrap-2021-03-26.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Asian seaborne market firm on aggressive offers from China
Battery-grade lithium prices in both Asian seaborne and domestic China markets were firm this week, with the former receiving aggressive offers from Chinese suppliers, market participants told Fastmarkets.
March 26, 2021 12:29 AM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
PRICING NOTICE: Holiday pricing schedule for 2021-2022
View the Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2021-2022.
January 04, 2021 09:51 AM
PRICING NOTICE: Holiday pricing schedule for 2020-2021
View the Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2020 and 2021.
October 23, 2020 01:40 PM
global-lithium-wrap-18-12-2020.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Bullish suppliers push China’s carbonate price up 3.4%
The Chinese domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate price continued its bullish run in the week to Thursday December 17 after most producers insisted on higher sale prices and buyers reported difficulty acquiring material below the new range.
December 18, 2020 12:36 AM
 · 
Carrie Shi
global-lithium-wrap-2021-01-22.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Chinese carbonate tightness supports first Asian seaborne market move in 18 weeks
Tightness in the Chinese domestic battery grade lithium compound market drove further price upswings and supported a similar move up in the Asian seaborne lithium carbonate market in the week to Thursday January 21.
January 22, 2021 12:40 AM
 · 
Carrie Shi
global-lithium-wrap-2021-01-29.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: China’s uptrend continues but buyers retreat ahead of CNY holiday
The rally in China’s domestic lithium prices continued to influence markets in the rest of Asia in the week to Thursday January 28, but trading has thinned in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February.
January 29, 2021 11:15 AM
 · 
Carrie Shi
global-lithium-wrap-2021-04-30.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Tight availability, feedstock price spike underpin Asian hydroxide prices
Tight spot supply and the upward momentum of lithium raw material prices continued to support lithium hydroxide prices in Asia in the week to Thursday April 29.
April 30, 2021 11:53 AM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
