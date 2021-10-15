Metal Market Magazine

Free metals and mining news and insights
The November-December 2021 issue is now available to read online packed with in-depth features, articles, market analysis and high-profile interviews.
Satish Pai, chief executive officer of Hindalco Industries, built his own career in many roles around the globe and he is determined to see the major business he leads continue to thrive and grow in international markets, he told Andrea Hotter.
Kudumane Manganese Resources CEO Thembelani Gantsho is passionate about the opportunities for South African mining. He spoke with Janie Davies about his first-hand experience of funding and operating a new mine and the outlook for the nation’s mining industry.
With responsibilities across Tata Steel’s diverse international portfolio of steelmaking assets, CEO and managing director TV Narendran has a wide-ranging view of, and experience in, the global steel industry. He told Kunal Bose about the company’s strategy to thrive in a changing world for major steel producers.
Midrex Technologies, owned by Kobe Steel Ltd. of Japan, sets great store by the development of the major DRI and HBI production plants that it designs, supplies, and helps to maintain globally. President & CEO Stephen Montague tells Richard Barrett that he is passionate about the importance of people in his company’s success and the attitude and focus needed to have a positive impact in a decarbonizing steel industry.
‘The family is at the service of the company and not the other way around’ In her early career, La Farga CEO Inka Guixà had not considered working for the business founded by her father and grandfather, but in her late-20s she accepted an invitation to join the company and assist in its expansion. She recounts her route to the top of the business and discusses the outlook for copper with Andrea Hotter.
‘We have come a long way in ten years’ Masan High-Tech Materials CEO Craig Bradshaw succeeded in his early career in mining as a trouble-shooter fixing underperforming parts of businesses, but for the past ten years he has relished the opportunity to help to build a new mining company, he told Fastmarkets’ Ewa Manthey
Holman Head retired from his role as president and chief operating officer of O’Neal Industries, Inc. at the end of September. He recalls the substantial growth of the business during his 40-year career with the company and discusses likely future trends with Bette Kovach.
Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali worked long and hard to get the qualifications and experience he needed to lead the major aluminium producer in Bahrain. Andrea Hotter discusses his path to the top with him and the company’s strategy now in challenging global markets for primary aluminium producers.
In this issue, we talk strategy with Trafigura CEO, Jeremy Weir. Trafigura’s revenue was $171.5-billion in 2019, with group businesses in metals, oil, power & renewables and shipping.
In this issue, we speak with Hilde Merete Aasheim who has faced many challenges and seized multiple opportunities as CEO of major Norwegian aluminium and energy company Norsk Hydro.
In this issue, we cover the global crisis, new ways of working, China’s infrastructure spending, 5G technology plus so much more.
In this issues, we speak with Cleveland-Cliffs’ chief Lourenco Goncalves, plus we reveal the Annual Fastmarkets Top steelmakers award winners.
In this issue, we speak with AISI president and CEO Tom Gibson, plus we unveil all of the Global Awards for Steel Excellence finalists.
In this issue, we had an exclusive interview with Vedanta Zinc International CEO Deshnee Naidoo, as well as global market reporting.
In this issue we do an annual summary review of key insights from leaders interviewed for our cover profiles over the past 12 months.
Global Awards for Steel Excellence - 2021
Congratulations to our 12th annual Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence winners who reflect the global nature and essence of innovation, drive and determination within the steel industry.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the global pandemic, these companies demonstrated over the past year that they are as strong and resilient as steel itself,” according to Alex Harrison, Fastmarkets editorial and pricing director, metals and mining. “Their dedication to their customers is truly impressive in overcoming obstacles and providing outstanding products and services.”
- Advocate of the Year: Lourenco Goncalves, CEO, Cleveland-Cliffs
- Automotive Supplier of the Year: Nucor Corporation
- Best Innovation - Process: ArcelorMittal
- Best Innovation - Product: Big River Steel
- Best Mergers & Acquisitions: Target Metal Blanking
- Best Operational Improvements: Majestic Steel USA
- Environmental Responsibility/Stewardship: SSAB
- Exchange Company of the Year: SGX
- Ferrous Futures Trading Company of the Year: Flack Global Metals
- Financial Services Provider of the Year: Bank of America
- Legal Services Provider of the Year: Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Logistics/Transportation Provider of the Year: Ryder System, Inc.
- Raw Materials/Consumables Provider of the Year: CRONIMET Envirotec GmbH
- Production/Processors/Fabricators: Ferragon Corporation
- Scrap Company - Large - North America: Ferrous Processing and Trading
- Scrap Company - Small to Midsize - North America: Southern Recycling, LLC
- Scrap Company - EMEA: RKG INTERNATIONAL FZC
- Scrap Equipment Company of the Year: WENDT CORPORATION
- Service Center - Large: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
- Service Center - Small to Midsize: Jemison Metals
- Steel Producer - North America: Steel Dynamics, Inc
- Technology/IT Provider of the Year: AVEVA
- Tube & Pipe Manufacturer of the Year: Webco Industries
- Workforce Diversity Champion: SSAB