International Ferroalloys 2022

Robert Yüksel Yıldırım is the President and CEO of Yıldırım Group of Companies. He was born in Sivas, Turkey in 1960. He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Istanbul Technical University in 1983. In 1989, he received his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Oregon State University. He began his career as a design and project engineer at Paceco Corporation, working for five years at the container crane manufacturing firm. Yüksel Yıldırım joined the management board of the family-owned company in 1993. The same year, he conducted the first international achievement of the company, directly importing coal from Russia. Yüksel Yıldırım led the group in new initiatives in the 2000s, and in 2008, the Group made its first international acquisition in Sweden. Today, Yıldırım Group is a global player in metals and mining, port management, coal and coke, fertilizers and chemicals, energy, and maritime industry. Lloyd’s List ranks Yüksel Yıldırım among the top 50 most influential people in the shipping industry, and among top 10 most powerful people in container terminals industry. Consulting company Drewry lists him as one of the top 20 global leaders in port operations. Yüksel Yıldırım is also among the top three leaders of the global chromium industry. In addition to his responsibilities at YILDIRIM Group, he is a Board Member of CMA CGM Group, and Yıldırım Group owns 24% of its shares. He is also the owner and President of Samsunspor Football Club, and a Member of the Board of Trustees at Garip & Zeycan Yıldırım Foundation. Yüksel Yıldırım is married and has two children.