Fastmarkets International Iron Ore 2023

Over three days you will:
Enjoy multiple networking opportunites
Join the largest gathering for the iron ore industry in Europe. Build out your contacts and reconnect with key peers across the event.
Access Fastmarkets expertise
Fastmarkets experts will provide short and long term forecasts, along with pricing trends and market updates. Leave with insights that will help you better manage your risk.
Negotiate new contracts
With iron ore producers, traders, brokers and mills attending, you can use the dedicated networking spaces to hold private meetings and negotiate deals.
Explore grading dynamics
You will hear about both low and high grade dynamics, and how global trends and shifts in demand will impact the price of these grades.