Fastmarkets International Iron Ore 2023

Iron ore steelmaking has always been the cornerstone of steel production. With decarbonization and green steel discussions taking place in every major steel boardroom, high-grade ores of 65% and over are becoming even more sort after as demand for low-carbon steel products takes center stage.

Join industry leaders and experts from the iron ore supply chain to explore the latest trends, challenges, and innovations to hit the international iron ore market.