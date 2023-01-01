2022 attendees:

Methodology Contact us Login

4B Mining CorpCEO
ACEMAR AGCEO
Alfa CommoditiesSenior Trader
Alfa CommoditiesDirector
Algerian Qatari Steel – AQSDeputy General Manager
Algerian Qatari Steel – AQSGeneral Manager
Algerian Qatari Steel – AQSChairman
Algerian Qatari Steel – AQSPurchasing Director
Anglesey Mining plcManaging Director and CEO
Anglo AmericanRegional Sales Manager
Anglo AmericanTechnical Marketing Manager
AngloAmericanHead of Sales and Trading (Iron Ore)
AngloAmericanHead of Marketing and Sales Iron Ore
ArcelorMittalMarket Analysis & Pricing Manager
ArcelorMittal Maizières Research SAResearch Engineer
ArcelorMittal Maizières Research SAResearch Engineer
Assore – Ore & MetalSenior Sales Manager & Director
AVG Empreendimentos MinerariosCommercial Director
BaffinlandCFO
Baffinland Iron MinesSenior Manager Technical Marketing
Baffinland Iron MinesGroup Executive Vice President, Operations & Growth
Bahrain SteelGenral Manager Sales and Marketing
Bahrain SteelRaw Materials Manager
Bahrain SteelCEO
Bahrain SteelRaw Materials Assitant Manager
Bahrain Steel BSCC (E.C.)Deputy GM – Shipping
Bahrain Steel BSCC (EC)Deputy General Manager, Sales & Marketing
Bahrain Steel BSCC E.CGM Operation Affairs
BAMINCommercial General Manager
Beowulf Mining plcCEO
British SteelTechnical and Transformation Manager – Ironmaking
British SteelIron Ore Manager
British SteelProcess Technologist, Raw Materials - Ironmaking
Candel EnergiaDirector
CargillAtlantic Customer Lead / Sustainability Lead
CargillPartnerships & Investments Lead
CargillMetals Freight Manager - Ocean Transportation
CargillSeaborne Trading Lead
CargillCountry Manager India, Ocean Transportation and Metals (Raw Materials and Steels)
Cargill MetalsManaging Director
Cargill Ocean TransportationBusiness Development & Customer Lead
Champion IronSenior Corporate Metallurgist
Champion IronVP Sales, Technical Marketing and Products Development
CMAMD
CMPCEO
CMPAssistant Vice President for Mining Development
CMPSales & Marketing Vice President
CSN Mining PortugalAccount Executive
Danieli Germany GmbHManaging Director
Danieli Germany GmbHVice President Integrated Plants
Dimin madencilik sanayi ve tic a şSales, Marketing and Logistics Responsible
Dimin madencilik sanayi ve tic a şForeign Trade and Logistics Chief
Dimin madencilik sanayi ve tic a şMarketing Sales & Logistics Manager
Diproinduca EuropeBusiness Development Manager
Diproinduca EuropeManaging Director
EP Resources AGCEO
EP Resources AGVP Head of Trading
Ereğli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikaları TAŞ.Unit Manager
Ereğli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikaları TAŞ.Unit Manager
Eurasian Resources GroupInvestment Director
ExirosRaw Materials Manager
EZZ SteelForeign RM Purchasing Senior Manager
EZZ SteelProcurement Director
FastmarketsSenior Price Reporter
FastmarketsEU steel prices reporter
FastmarketsCFO / COO
FastmarketsGlobal Editorial Director - Metals
FastmarketsGlobal Senior Manager, Corporate Marketing Services
FastmarketsIndex Manager
FastmarketsSenior Analyst
FastmarketsSenior Steel/Global Metallics Reporter
FastmarketsSenior Price Reporter
FerrexpoMarketing Manager
Ferrexpo Middle East FZEChief Marketing Officer
Ferrexpo Middle East FZETechnical marketing manager
FMGGM Technical Marketing
FMGSenior Technical Marketing Engineer
FOMENTO COMMODITIES PTE LTDIron Ore Trader
Fortescue Metals GroupGM Sales & Marketing
Fortescue Metals GroupMarketing Manager
Gerald GroupGlobal Head of Iron Ore
Gerald MetalsIron Ore Trader
Government of Western AustraliaMinister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Corrective Services
Grängesberg Exploration Holding ABCEO
H2GreenSteelChief Procurement Officer
H2GreenSteelSenior Vice President DRI
H2GreenSteelCategory Manager Raw Materials
HADEEDDirector, Supply Chain Management
HEKIMHAN MADENCILIK A.S.Manager
Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel JSC.Ferro Alloys procurement
Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel JSC.Head of Raw Material Procurement
International Iron Metallics AssociationSecretary General
International MaterialsSales & Marketing/Iron Ore
International Materials IncExecutive Marketing Director
Javelin Commodities (UK) Ltd '-
Javelin Commodities (UK) LtdSales
KARDEMİR A.Ş.Foreign Procurement Chief
KARDEMİR A.Ş.Blast Furnaces Manager
KARDEMİR A.Ş.Foreign Procurement Specialist
KARDEMİR A.Ş.Executive Vice President CFO, Purchasing (A)
Katerina FernandesConsultant
Kobolde & Partners ABCEO
Lexar Commodities AGCommercial Manager
Lexar Commodities AGCEO
Liberty Steel GroupHead Raw Materials
Liberty Steel GroupPurchasing Manager
LKABGeneral Manager - Continental Europe, Turkey & America
LKABAssistant Key Account Manager, Market & Sales
LKABGeneral Manager Technology & Products
LKABAnalyst
McKinsey & CompanyMineSpans Expert
McKinsey & CompanyMineSpans Specialist
Metal7 IncDirector Europe, ME, Asia
Metinvest Intenational SASenior Trader - Head of Iron Ore
Metinvest International SATrader
Metso OutotecSolution Sales
Metso Outotec Germany GmbH - Oberursel (Taunus)Director - DRI
Midrex TechnologiesVice President - Commercial
MIFERSOManaging Director
MINERFIN, a.s.Director Raw materials department
Minmet SAMCCO
Mitsubishi Corporation International (Europe) PlcRegional Head of Business Development in EMEA, Mineral Resources Division
Mitsubishi Corporation RtM International. Pte. LtdSenior Manager, Ferrous Raw Materials Division
Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd.Assistant Manager at Iron Ore Department, Ferrous Raw Materials Division
Mitsui & CoManager
Mitsui & Co EuropeDGM
Mitsui & Co EuropeGeneral Manager, Steel Raw Materials & Business Development Dept
Mitsui & Co., Ltd.Staff
Mitsui & Co., Ltd.Deputy General Manager, Iron Ore Marketing Dept.
MUSA - Mineracao UsiminasCommercial Director
MUSA - Mineração UsiminasCommercial Manager
Nordic Iron Ore AbTechnical Sales and Marketing Director
Nucor Steel LouisianaTechnical Manager
Nucor Steel LouisianaOperations Manager
Nucor Steel LouisianaSenior Process Engineer
Nucor/DJJDirector - Iron Ore Group
Nu-Iron UnlimitedShipping Supervisor
Oldendorff Carriers (Singapore) Pte LtdCommodity Analyst
Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KGManaging Director
Ore & Metal Company LtdManaging Director
PASEK MINERALES SAUOperations & Commercial Director
PAUL WURTH (SMS Group)Senior Expert
PAUL WURTH (SMS Group)Vice-President
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHVice President Agglomeration & Pelletizing Technology
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHSenior Expert Agglomeration and Benefication Technology
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHSenior Expert Direct Reduction Technology
Qatar Steel Company ( Q.P.S.C.)Chief Procurement Officer
Qatar Steel Company ( Q.P.S.C.)Manging Director & CEO
Qatar Steel Company ( Q.P.S.C.)Raw Material Manager
Rana Gruber ASACOO
Rana Gruber ASACEO
Raw Materials & Iron Making Global ConsultingPresident
ResponsibleSteelTechnical and Assurance Director
ResponsibleSteelPolicy and Impact Director
Rio TintoGeneral Manager Iron Ore Sales & Marketing - Atlantic
Rio TintoTechnical Manager – Steel Decarbonisation
Rio TintoPrincipal Analyst
RioTinto IOCSales Manager
ROGESAManaging Director
ROGESA Roheisengesellschaft Saar mbHHead of Iron Ore Department
Ronly LimitedTrader
Royal Institute of TechnologyIndependent Advisor
SABICSenior Manager, Metals Procurement
SABICSr. Manager, Raw Material Planning
Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbHGeneral Manager Raw Materials Procurement
Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbHDirector Purchasing
Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbHHead of Dry Bulk Material and Chartering
Samarco Iron Ore Europe B.V.Sales Manager Europe/MENA
Samarco MineraçãoCEO
Samarco MineraçãoHead of Commercial & Marketing
Samarco Mineração SAHead of Sales Administration
Samarco Mineração SAHead of Strategic Marketing
Siemens Energy Compressors GmbHBusiness Development Manager
SMS group GmbHHead of Green Steel Europe
SNIMMarketing manager
SSABVP Corporate Identity and Group Communications
SSABVice President Strategic Technical Development
SSAB Europe OyStrategic Purchaser
SSAB Europe OyCommodity Manager
SSAB Europe OyProcurement Director
Steel Mont Trading DWC-LLCCEO
SteelConsult International B.V.Managing Director
Tarraco Commodiities SolutionsManaging Director
Tata Steel GroupSr. Manager Raw Materials
TenovaCommercial Director
Tenova HYLPresident and CEO
Tenova SpAMarketing Manager
THB Shipbroking and AgencyShipbroker and agent
thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbHHead of Business Development
thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AGHead of Sustainable Steel Production
thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AGHead of Iron Ore, Carbon Products, Sea Logistics and Energy
thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AGStrategy & Market Analyst Procurement
thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AGChief Procurement Officer
thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AGChief Technology Officer
thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AGMember of the Executive Board
Tosyalı HoldingHead of mining group
TOSYALI HOLDING A.S.CEO & Board Member
TrafiguraIron Ore Trader
twentyone-eleven.seHead of Sales & Logistics
Universal Minerals, Inc.Logistics
Universal Minerals, Inc.VP International Trading
ValeSales Director MENA
VALECustomer Solutions Leader (Europe & MENA)
Vale InternationalSales Manager Iron Ore
Vale International SAExecutive Manager
Vale International SAMarket Intelligence Manager
VallourecRaw Material Manager
voestalpineMarket Intelligence (Raw Materials Procurement)
WizataDigital Expert - Industry 4.0
