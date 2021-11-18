Methodology Contact us Login

Iron ore prices

Track iron ore prices today with market-reflective price data and iron ore price charts

Why use Fastmarkets’ iron ore prices?

Follow the critical developments impacting iron ore price movements and inform your strategy with Fastmarkets market-reflective iron ore prices. The iron ore industry has a pivotal role in the steel industry’s transition to decarbonization. Demand for high-grade iron ore products will continue to grow as steelmakers look to include more low-carbon steelmaking materials in their strategies.

Ensure your contract negotiations are fair and reliable with access to our suite of iron ore prices, including industry benchmarks for high-grade 65% Fe index, 66% Fe Concentrate index and our recently launched 67.5% Fe pellet feed. Our impartial iron ore price methodologies are designed to provide a fair and robust representation of the physical iron ore spot market price for a transparent pricing mechanism.

With access to Fastmarkets’ iron ore price charts, you can:

  • Gain a more accurate reflection of iron ore prices to improve the outcome of your contract negotiations
  • Reduce your exposure to risk with our expert analysis of the main forces behind price and market volatility
  • Predict market movements and recognize factors impacting supply-demand.

Fastmarkets’ iron ore price data combines the intelligence of industry-leading brands such as Metal Bulletin, American Metal Market, Scrap Price Bulletin and Industrial Minerals.

Iron ore and heavy mining equipment
Get the latest iron ore price updates
Understand critical developments and iron ore price movements with our iron ore price data and analysis
Iron ore price charts

As well as historic iron ore prices, you can stay up to date with the latest price data with our widely used and industry-leading iron ore prices. View iron ore price charts below:

Global iron ore price movements

Higher-grade ores grow in demand

View Fastmarkets iron ore prices

We provide iron ore price charts and analysis for the following prices. Click on the price to view the iron ore price chart.

MB-IRO-0177
Iron ore pellet premium over 65% Fe fines, cfr China, $/tonne
MB-IRO-0188
Iron ore 67.5% Fe pellet feed, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
MB-IRO-0009
Iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
MB-IRO-0005
Pig iron export, fob port of Vitoria/Rio, Brazil, $/tonne
MB-IRO-0023
Direct reduced iron domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne
MB-IRO-0017
Iron ore 58% Fe fines high-grade premium index, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
MB-IRO-0001
Pig iron export, fob main port Baltic Sea, CIS, $/tonne
MB-IRO-0016
Iron ore 58% Fe fines high-grade premium, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne
Iron ore price methodology
Fastmarkets’ mission is to meet the market’s data requirements honestly and independently, acting with integrity and care to ensure that the trust and confidence placed in the reliability of our pricing methodologies is maintained.
Why use a price reporting agency?

As the steel industry looks at ways to decrease pollution, we will see the decarbonization of iron ore happen through various routes. From how iron ore is processed to the fuels and carbon carriers used in the processes, we can expect to see a growth in the deployment of green iron ore technologies.

Decarbonization continues to shift raw materials strategies and supply and demand dynamics in favor of more sustainable materials. Metal markets have become almost impossible to read and market participants need to navigate this ever-changing landscape.

By using a price reporting agency (PRA), you can:

  • Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
  • Provide a reference for transactions in exchange-based contracts and trades
  • Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
  • Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
  • Deliver instant and accessible data through an automated platform
  • Ensure trusted, critical short- and mid-term forecasts in a new generation of energy markets

Meet the team
Iron ore price data, forecasting and other products to help you
Market-reflective iron ore prices, forecasts and insights: Discover how the Fastmarkets platform can help you make better high-stake decisions for your business
Platform_dashboard.png
Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
