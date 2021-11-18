Why use Fastmarkets’ iron ore prices?

Follow the critical developments impacting iron ore price movements and inform your strategy with Fastmarkets market-reflective iron ore prices. The iron ore industry has a pivotal role in the steel industry’s transition to decarbonization. Demand for high-grade iron ore products will continue to grow as steelmakers look to include more low-carbon steelmaking materials in their strategies.

Ensure your contract negotiations are fair and reliable with access to our suite of iron ore prices, including industry benchmarks for high-grade 65% Fe index, 66% Fe Concentrate index and our recently launched 67.5% Fe pellet feed. Our impartial iron ore price methodologies are designed to provide a fair and robust representation of the physical iron ore spot market price for a transparent pricing mechanism.

With access to Fastmarkets’ iron ore price charts, you can:



Gain a more accurate reflection of iron ore prices to improve the outcome of your contract negotiations

Reduce your exposure to risk with our expert analysis of the main forces behind price and market volatility

Predict market movements and recognize factors impacting supply-demand.

Fastmarkets’ iron ore price data combines the intelligence of industry-leading brands such as Metal Bulletin, American Metal Market, Scrap Price Bulletin and Industrial Minerals.

