Iron ore prices
Track iron ore prices today with market-reflective price data and iron ore price charts
Follow the critical developments impacting iron ore price movements and inform your strategy with Fastmarkets market-reflective iron ore prices. The iron ore industry has a pivotal role in the steel industry’s transition to decarbonization. Demand for high-grade iron ore products will continue to grow as steelmakers look to include more low-carbon steelmaking materials in their strategies.
Ensure your contract negotiations are fair and reliable with access to our suite of iron ore prices, including industry benchmarks for high-grade 65% Fe index, 66% Fe Concentrate index and our recently launched 67.5% Fe pellet feed. Our impartial iron ore price methodologies are designed to provide a fair and robust representation of the physical iron ore spot market price for a transparent pricing mechanism.
With access to Fastmarkets’ iron ore price charts, you can:
- Gain a more accurate reflection of iron ore prices to improve the outcome of your contract negotiations
- Reduce your exposure to risk with our expert analysis of the main forces behind price and market volatility
- Predict market movements and recognize factors impacting supply-demand.
Fastmarkets’ iron ore price data combines the intelligence of industry-leading brands such as Metal Bulletin, American Metal Market, Scrap Price Bulletin and Industrial Minerals.
As well as historic iron ore prices, you can stay up to date with the latest price data with our widely used and industry-leading iron ore prices. View iron ore price charts below:
We provide iron ore price charts and analysis for the following prices. Click on the price to view the iron ore price chart.
As the steel industry looks at ways to decrease pollution, we will see the decarbonization of iron ore happen through various routes. From how iron ore is processed to the fuels and carbon carriers used in the processes, we can expect to see a growth in the deployment of green iron ore technologies.
Decarbonization continues to shift raw materials strategies and supply and demand dynamics in favor of more sustainable materials. Metal markets have become almost impossible to read and market participants need to navigate this ever-changing landscape.
By using a price reporting agency (PRA), you can:
- Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
- Provide a reference for transactions in exchange-based contracts and trades
- Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
- Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
- Deliver instant and accessible data through an automated platform
- Ensure trusted, critical short- and mid-term forecasts in a new generation of energy markets
-
-
-
-
Jane FanIndex Manager
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more