Singapore Iron Ore Forum 2023

As part of Singapore International Ferrous Week, SGX are partnering with Fastmarkets to bring together the iron ore industry for high level discussions and networking opportunities. The Singapore Iron Ore Forum is your opportunity to connect with the market and gain insights from Asia’s leading iron ore experts to help you prepare for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

May 24, 2023
Marina Bay Sands
Don’t miss your chance to:
MAGICC_Icon04_Inclusive.png
Network with key regional voices
You will have access to senior decision-makers from across the region. Network with peers and build lasting contacts to help navigate this changing environment.
MAGICC_Icon03_GrowthMindset.png
Hear expert insights into green iron ore
Leaders will analyse the benefits of green iron ore, while identifying the challenges this industry shift brings. Explore the latest government incentives for green iron ore and their impact on your business.
MAGICC_Icon01_MetricsDriven .png
Manage risk against a volatile market
Fastmarkets experts will review key price influencers on iron ore prices and make projections on future price movers in 2023 and beyond.
MAGICC_Icon06_Collaborative.png
Gain clarity on Chinese supply/demand dynamics
Leading steel producers will share insights into regional dynamics, discuss their shift to green steelmaking and share strategies for dealing with supply chain disruption.
Raise the profile of your brand
Find out about the branding and sponsorship from Quincy Takyi on quincy.takyi@fastmarkets.com or on +44 207 779 8735
