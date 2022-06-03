Methodology Contact us Login

The stability of the tube and pipe market is affected by changes in market conditions. From the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic to the disruption of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, there are constantly forces at play, causing tube and pipe prices to fluctuate.

Our industry experts keep track of the developments impacting the tube and pipe market, giving you a clearer view of price trends and availability worldwide. Our independent market coverage into the tube and pipe market gives you a forward-looking view to help future-proof your business strategy.

Tube mills bring HSS price down by $100 per ton
Several tube mills, including Nucor Tubular and Atlas Tube, alerted customers to a $100-per-ton reduction in the price of hollow structural sections (HSS) on Thursday June 2, sources told Fastmarkets
June 3, 2022
Mark Burgess
Ukrainian steelmakers welcome US decision to suspend 232 tariffs, call for cancellation of other restrictions
Ukrainian steelmakers, particularly Metinvest and Interpipe, have welcomed the decision by the United States to suspend Section 232 tariffs of 25% against imports of steel from the country for one year
May 18, 2022
Vlada Novokreshchenova
Tenaris sees opportunity in ‘changed’ world
A shifting world energy landscape has sparked thoughts of sustainable improvement in the oil country tubular goods and line pipe marketplace, Tenaris chairman and chief executive officer Paolo Rocca said during an earnings call on Thursday April 28
April 28, 2022
Mark Burgess

Forecasts
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
November 12, 2021
Prices
A trusted reflection of commodity markets, even at their most volatile
November 12, 2021
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move
November 18, 2021

Methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
